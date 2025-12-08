Search here...

Popular in the 1990s, this iconic hairstyle is making an unexpected comeback

Hairdressing
Léa Michel
@prostooleh/Instagram

The pixie cut, this bold short haircut popularized in the 1990s by icons like Kate Moss, Winona Ryder, and Liv Tyler, is making a strong comeback in 2025. A symbol of rebellion and modern elegance, it is taking over the catwalks, social media, and hair salons, carried by a nostalgic grunge wave.

Origins and peak in the nineties

Born in the 1950s with Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday, the pixie cut reached its peak in the 90s. Twiggy, Naomi Campbell, and the it-girls of the era made it a must-have, blending androgyny and femininity. This short cut, longer on top and layered on the sides, embodies the free and edgy spirit of the decade.

Why this unexpected comeback?

By 2025, Pinterest predicted a surge in searches for 90s trends, fueled by the grunge and messy aesthetic that dethroned the "clean girl" look. Variations like the youthful or asymmetrical pixie cut were popular for their practicality and youthful effect, ideal for framing the face and enhancing features.

The stars who wear it today

Emma Stone caused a sensation with a nostalgic pixie cut inspired by Winona Ryder, while Halle Berry and Scarlett Johansson proved its timeless versatility. Rock, glamorous, or structured, it adapts to all styles, from the Hermès runway to the red carpet.

The 90s pixie cut isn't just a revival: it's a confident, practical, and stylish statement that rejuvenates and liberates. Ready to take the plunge and make this triumphant comeback?

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Here is the perfect shade of highlights to enhance your gray hair

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Here is the perfect shade of highlights to enhance your gray hair

Whether you're just starting to see a few silver strands appear or your gray hair is already well...

Here's how to keep your neck nice and warm… without ruining your hairstyle

To keep the cold out under your coat, a neck warmer is an essential accessory. However, your hairstyle...

Halo Hair: the new hair color launched by Rosalía that's already causing a stir among hairdressers

A blonde halo etched into brown hair: that's the latest hair craze. This unusual coloring, which gives the...

The secret to never arriving home with messy hair after a bike ride again

Helmets, essential accessories for motorcycle trips, can be quite harsh on your hair. When you arrive, you end...

© 2025 The Body Optimist