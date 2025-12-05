This mistake in the shower can harm your skin

Taking a hot shower may seem comforting, but it's also a habit that can have detrimental effects on your skin's health. Recent scientific studies show that prolonged exposure to water, especially hot water, damages the skin's barrier function, which can lead to dryness, irritation, and other skin problems.

The effects of hot water on the skin

When you shower in very hot water, the heat removes the skin's natural hydrolipidic film, namely the sebum that protects and moisturizes the epidermis. As a result, the skin becomes drier, less elastic, and more vulnerable to external aggressors. The heat also dilates blood vessels, which can lead to redness and inflammation, sometimes persistent with repeated high-temperature showers.

Furthermore, hot water disrupts the skin's pH, making it less acidic, which weakens its natural ability to fight bacteria and other pathogens. This irritation can then lead to redness, itching, and worsen certain conditions such as psoriasis or eczema.

Scientific studies on the impact of water temperature

A study conducted on 50 volunteers showed that exposure to hot water significantly increases transepidermal water loss (TEWL), a key indicator of skin barrier health, as well as skin pH and irritation. In comparison, cold water also causes changes, but to a lesser extent. These results highlight the importance of using lukewarm or cold water to limit damage, especially during frequent washing, such as that recommended since the pandemic for hand hygiene.

Tips for preserving your skin in the shower

To protect your skin, limit the water temperature to around 37-39°C and avoid excessively long showers. Use gentle, fragrance-free products, and remember to moisturize your skin immediately after showering to restore its lipid barrier.

These simple steps can prevent dryness, skin fragility, and inflammation, while maintaining soft and healthy skin, even with enhanced hygiene.

In summary, opt for lukewarm water rather than hot water in the shower to better protect your skin and avoid the discomfort associated with dryness and irritation.