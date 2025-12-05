These 3 soups can be cooked in less than 30 minutes

When the days get cooler, nothing beats a bowl of steaming soup to warm you up. And what if you could prepare a comforting meal in under 30 minutes? Here are 3 simple, delicious recipes that are perfect for winter.

Creamy carrot and coconut milk soup

Imagine a smooth, slightly sweet soup that warms you from the first spoonful. To prepare it, start by peeling and dicing 500g of carrots and 250g of sweet potatoes.

In a large saucepan, fry a chopped onion with a tablespoon of olive oil until it becomes translucent and lightly golden.

Next, add your vegetables and pour in 300 ml of coconut milk, along with 300 ml of vegetable stock.

Add a touch of curry, a little salt and pepper, and simmer for 25 minutes over medium heat.

Once the vegetables are tender, a quick whizz in the blender and your soup will be perfectly smooth. For a final touch of indulgence, sprinkle with fresh coriander and admire the beautiful orange color that brightens your plate.

This creamy soup is perfect for a light dinner or to accompany a slice of toast. It's smooth, warming, and so comforting that you'll almost forget the cold outside.

Quick mushroom soup

If you're a fan of earthier, richer flavors, mushroom soup is a must. Start by slicing 500g of button mushrooms, an onion, a shallot, and a clove of garlic.

Sauté everything in a saucepan with a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. The aroma released during cooking is already an irresistible preview of what awaits you.

Then pour in 1 liter of vegetable broth and let it simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

To obtain a creamy texture, blend everything together and add 15 cl of light liquid cream.

A few chopped parsley leaves on top, and your soup becomes a real delight, ready to be enjoyed.

This recipe is ideal when you're craving a simple dish with a lot of character. Its rich flavor and velvety texture make every spoonful a little moment of bliss, without having to spend hours in the kitchen.

Butternut squash and red lentil soup

For a soup that combines sweetness and richness, butternut squash is an excellent choice. Cut a butternut squash into cubes, finely chop a red onion and two cloves of garlic.

Sauté everything in a large saucepan with a pinch of ginger for a slightly spicy and warm note.

Pour in the vegetable stock just to cover and let it cook for 10 minutes.

Next, add 200g of red lentils and continue cooking for 15 minutes before blending.

Season with salt and pepper and serve piping hot. The golden color and slightly thick texture make this soup incredibly appetizing.

The red lentils add a satisfying touch, perfect for an evening meal, while the squash literally melts in your mouth. This soup is a true invitation to curl up with a blanket and a good book, enjoying a bowl full of comforting flavors.

Three soups, three simple pleasures

These three recipes demonstrate how easy it is to prepare a delicious and quick meal, even when winter has you shivering. Whether you prefer slightly sweet soups, earthy flavors, or rich, comforting combinations, you'll find instant gratification in these soups. They're perfect for adding variety to your meals throughout the week and transforming an ordinary dinner into a warm and inviting experience.

By choosing simple ingredients and playing with spices and textures, it's possible to create soups that warm both body and soul. And the best part? You don't need to be a Michelin-starred chef to achieve amazing results. A few quick steps, a saucepan, a blender, and voilà—you have delicious dishes that bring a smile and satisfy your hunger.

So, don't hesitate any longer: get out your pots and pans and let yourself be guided by the colors, aromas, and textures. These soups promise successful meals in record time, and they will remind you how simple, enjoyable, and delicious cooking can be, even on the coldest winter evenings.