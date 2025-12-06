The magical power of Ghibli films on your health (and science confirms it)

Beyond awakening our inner child and instilling strong values, Studio Ghibli films are antidotes at our fingertips. A new study confirms it: these dreamlike animated films, which raise existential questions and readily invite introspection, are good for our health. What if our beloved Totoro became our new therapist?

Ghibli films, an inexhaustible source of happiness

These poetic films by Miyazaki are not like other works. They transport us to an enchanted world, made of visual metaphors and populated by endearing characters. We gladly lose ourselves in them after a hard day. We clear our minds in the company of Princess Mononoke, Kiki, or Ponyo. Studio Ghibli films are like Proust's madeleines of the small screen. They are almost a matter of mental urgency when everything is going wrong, and in these uncertain times, Ghibli films are essential. If we are to believe a recent study, they should even be included in the government's survival kit.

While Studio Ghibli films may not work miracles, they do offer a soothing respite from our hectic lives. This is the conclusion of a study published in the "Journal of Medical Internet Research." It's no wonder that in these depressing times, we're more drawn to Ghibli films than to chilling thrillers or frenetic blockbusters. While doctors can't yet prescribe Ghibli films alongside vitamin C, researchers certainly confirm our choice of Netflix.

Their method? They divided 500 students into four groups: hyper-connected gamers, fans who binge-watch Studio Ghibli films, multitaskers (who do both at the same time), and a control group… who literally did nothing. Then, the researchers assessed their levels of calm, usefulness, and happiness using a highly detailed questionnaire. The result: the enchanting films of Studio Ghibli are remedies for the blues and melancholy. Miyazaki's dreamlike world "may have a unique ability to evoke nostalgia and foster a sense of happiness in viewers of all ages."

The infinite power of nostalgia

Studio Ghibli films have the unique ability to elevate even the simplest everyday activities. The most mundane scenes take on an incredibly poetic quality. A family meal becomes a mouthwatering feast, while a simple stroll through the fields transforms into a thrilling adventure. "By transforming ordinary moments into something magical , Miyazaki's works awaken a universal desire for innocence and childlike wonder," explain the study's authors.

In short: Studio Ghibli films reconnect us with our inner child. Better yet, they allow us to forget, for the duration of the viewing, our stressful responsibilities. Far from being shallow or meaningless works like some other cartoons aimed at young children, Ghibli films enrich us spiritually and shed light on our unease. They subtly encourage introspection, and that is precious in a falsely individualistic world where we no longer know how to listen to ourselves. "Young people manage stress and sadness by deepening their curiosity, their inner peace, and their sense of purpose," the researchers explain.

These Ghibli films have the greatest impact

Ghibli films act as a remedy against winter gloom. However, some of Miyazaki's films trigger a greater dopamine rush than others. This is what this enlightening study reveals. "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "My Neighbor Totoro" should be at the top of our movie list. Why? Because they are cult classics, must-sees at least once in a lifetime, but above all because they address powerful emotions such as fear and grief to "strengthen relationships, contribute to the community, and experience quiet joy."

Even better: researchers explain that the feel-good effect of Ghibli films is amplified tenfold when combined with an open-world video game, such as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Basically, the winning anti-blues combo would be… your favorite Ghibli film + a little time playing Zelda.

Disney fans might abandon their over-the-top princess to spend time with the clumsy witch and the large, hairy-bellied creature. Ultimately, Ghibli films are like a cozy blanket or a good hot chocolate for our mood.