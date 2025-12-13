Search here...

This strange decorating rule makes all the difference in a room

Fabienne Ba.
Charlotte May/Pexels

Often adopted by interior designers, the "rule of odd numbers" is a simple and effective trick to add charm and harmony to a room. It helps avoid a rigid and symmetrical look, creating a more natural and vibrant space.

What is the "rule of odd numbers"?

In interior design, it's often advised to arrange objects in odd numbers, such as 3, 5, or 7, rather than in pairs. This slight asymmetry draws the eye more and brings a more vibrant dynamic to the arrangement. Inspired by nature, where perfect symmetry is rare, this rule can create a softer, more spontaneous visual balance in a home. Of course, this is just one decorating tip among many, not an absolute rule: the most important thing is to feel comfortable in your own home. In interior design, there's no "right" or "wrong" way, only choices that reflect your personality.

How can you apply this rule to your decor?

You can group several small objects on a coffee table: for example, a vase, an art book, and a candle. Three frames of different sizes hung on the wall will have more character than a perfectly aligned pair. Also consider arranging your plants or cushions in odd numbers, playing with shapes, textures, and heights for a natural and welcoming effect.

Again, consider these ideas as sources of inspiration rather than rules to be followed to the letter. If a symmetrical composition appeals to you more, it will be just as successful: in decorating, harmony arises first and foremost from your tastes and feelings.

The benefits of decorating with odd numbers

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this rule prevents a "manufactured" or overly rigid impression. It invites visual exploration, creating a vibrant space that evolves and surprises. You can also observe this balance with striking pieces such as a freestanding sculpture or an extra-large painting, which, through their singularity, have a strong presence.

By adopting the "rule of odd numbers," you can effortlessly transform your interior. Simple to apply, this tip allows you to play with shapes, textures, and volumes while bringing personality and a natural feel to your decor. Don't hesitate to experiment and let your creativity flow.

I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
