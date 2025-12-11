The emotion of these Indian parents as their daughter opens the Chanel show

For Bhavitha Mandava's parents, seeing their daughter open a Chanel show in New York was a dream come true. Behind the glitz and glamour lies the story of a modest Indian family who watched, moved to tears, their daughter's meteoric rise to the heights of fashion.

A viral scene filled with emotion

In a video that has gone viral, Bhavitha's parents in India are seen watching the opening of the Chanel Métiers d'Art show on a screen, filmed in the Bowery subway station in New York City. Her mother, in tears, repeats her daughter's name while applauding, while her father watches, visibly overcome with pride. Shared on Instagram with the caption "My brown parents watching me open the Chanel show," the video has garnered millions of views and a flood of heartfelt comments from celebrities and ordinary people alike.

From Hyderabad to the New York subway

Born in Hyderabad to a middle-class family, Bhavitha initially studied architecture and assistive technology at New York University, far removed from the world of the catwalk. She was discovered almost by chance on the New York subway, at a time when she had no idea of the significance this encounter would have. Her first major appearance was exclusively for Bottega Veneta, under the direction of Matthieu Blazy, who would become one of the key figures in her rise to fame.

Opening Chanel: a historic moment

A few seasons later, Bhavitha became the first Indian model to open a Chanel Métiers d'Art show, a moment hailed as "historic" for South Asian representation in the luxury sector. The show, staged in a disused New York subway station, echoed the very place where she was discovered, completing a symbolic circle. In her Instagram story and caption, the young woman confessed that she "can't find the words" to describe what it means to her and her loved ones.

A pride that transcends the family

Beyond her parents, many Indians and members of the diaspora see her journey as a sign of global recognition of their culture and talents. Comments evoke "vicarious pride" and "the joy of seeing parents of color moved by their daughter's international success." The video of this intimate reaction, which went viral, transforms a fashion moment into a symbol of social mobility, hope, and representation for an entire generation.

The emotional reaction of Bhavitha Mandava's parents perfectly illustrates that behind every fashion show and prestigious title lies a profound human story. Their pride, shared through a screen, transcends borders and reminds us that the success of one person can become the success of an entire community.