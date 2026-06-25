World Cup: She transforms fan clothing into original pieces

As the FIFA World Cup 2026™ electrifies fans, a French designer is giving a second life to team-branded kits. Behind the @she.reworks project, Alisson Suivant reimagines forgotten sportswear, transforming it into unique pieces while conveying an inspiring message of creativity and self-confidence.

When creation becomes a new beginning

For Alisson Suivant (@she.reworks), textile transformation is much more than just a hobby. After a period marked by burnout and profound self-doubt, she found in sewing and upcycling a way to rebuild herself. By reworking discarded garments, she gradually reconnected with her creativity and self-esteem. Each transformed piece tells a story of renewal, where the choice is made to value what already exists rather than abandon it.

@she.reworks, a showcase of upcycling

To share her world, Alisson launched the Instagram account @she.reworks. There, she showcases her creations, behind-the-scenes glimpses of their making, and her everyday inspirations. Her concept is simple: take an existing garment and reinvent it. This approach is increasingly appealing to those who embrace sustainable fashion and are looking for original and meaningful pieces.

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Fan apparel undergoes a transformation

To mark the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Alisson (@she.reworks) has taken on a powerful symbol: fan apparel. National team t-shirts and jackets are transformed into unique creations by her. These pieces, often relegated to the back of a closet after the tournaments, are thus given a new purpose.

This approach also makes perfect sense from an environmental perspective. Sports textiles, often made from synthetic materials, present a real challenge in terms of recycling. Transforming them extends their lifespan while reducing waste.

Create differently rather than produce more

Alisson's (@she.reworks) philosophy is based on a powerful idea: innovation doesn't necessarily mean making new clothes. Where some see an outdated or unused item, she sees creative potential. With a few adjustments, imagination, and know-how, a forgotten piece can become a unique garment, suited to different body types and personalities. This vision aligns perfectly with the rise of upcycling, which encourages more mindful and sustainable consumption.

To share in order to inspire

Beyond her own creations, Alisson (@she.reworks) also leads workshops dedicated to textile transformation. Her goal: to show that everyone can reinvent the clothes already in their wardrobe. Through these shared experiences, she encourages participants to express their creativity, experiment, and take a fresh look at the pieces they already own.

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Ultimately, the growing success of upcycling can be explained by several current aspirations: reducing waste, expressing one's style, and moving away from standardized clothing. Alisson's project (@she.reworks) perfectly illustrates this evolution. It's a beautiful demonstration that a garment, like a person, can always reveal new facets when given a second chance.