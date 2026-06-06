"She looks like a man": Emma Corrin's outfit divides opinion on the red carpet

British actress Emma Corrin has never tried to please everyone – and the "The Crown" star's latest public appearance proved it once again. On a London red carpet, Emma Corrin caused a sensation in a bespoke suit that quickly sparked a flurry of comments.

A bespoke suit and a strong "power dressing" statement

For the opening ceremony of London's Power of Women, Emma Corrin opted for a decidedly architectural silhouette. A perfectly tailored, single-breasted, dark brown blazer was worn over a pale blue shirt whose buttons were left slightly open at the neckline. The trousers, matching the blazer, fell precisely over square-toed red pumps—a chromatic touch that enlivened the entire outfit.

Jewelry adds a touch of sparkle to the wrists and fingers. Hair is styled in a very short, swept-back blowout, and makeup is understated, courtesy of Gina Kane. The entire look was overseen by celebrity stylist Harry Lambert, who has collaborated with Emma Corrin for several seasons. It's a perfect demonstration of contemporary "power dressing"—assertive, structured, and resolutely modern.

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An androgynous signature

Emma Corrin, who has identified as non-binary since 2021 and uses the pronouns iel/they, has made the suit her stylistic signature. From the Oscars red carpet to the Met Gala and festivals, each appearance revisits this aesthetic, oscillating between impeccable tailoring and feminine touches. It's a signature style that reflects her own identity—that of someone who rejects the binary categories of fashion and society.

On social media, however, this stance is not universally accepted. Under the photos published by international media outlets, several comments echo the same refrain: "She looks like a man," "Why is she dressed like that?" "It bothers me." These reactions reveal less about the outfit itself than about the persistent rigidity of gendered dress codes.

A historic award

It is probably the context of the evening that makes these criticisms all the more inappropriate, because Emma Corrin was that evening the first non-binary person to receive the Power of Women award, an award given to individuals who have used their visibility to shift cultural and social boundaries.

“I am doubly honored to be the first non-binary person to receive this award,” Emma Corrin emphasized during her speech. Before adding, in somewhat broken but eloquent French: “It is crucial, more than ever, that people can come together and support each other, regardless of how they identify. So much change can come from these support networks.”

With this Miu Miu suit, Emma Corrin delivers far more than just a successful fashion appearance. It's a response to all those who still believe there's only one way to dress according to one's gender. And it subtly reminds us what a major awards ceremony should never forget: the freedom to be oneself is, in essence, the most beautiful outfit.