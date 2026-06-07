At 19, Kai Trump shares his passion for golf with millions of followers.

She poses with a club in hand, mid-swing, or in vlog mode, headphones on. Kai Trump – granddaughter of Donald Trump – has established herself as one of the most followed figures in amateur women's golf on social media.

A golf career that began at just 2 years old

It all started very early. The eldest granddaughter of current US President Donald Trump and daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, Kai Madison Trump discovered golf at just 2 years old, on the many courses frequented by her family - Donald Trump himself owning several golf courses in Florida, New Jersey and Scotland.

Very quickly, the young girl displayed exceptional talent. Hardworking and demanding of herself, she shared her training philosophy with an American media outlet last year: "If I have two hours, I'm not going to hit a few balls and then waste time on my phone. No, I'm going to make the most of the time I have on the course." This discipline is paying off: Kai Trump is now ranked first in the Golf NIL High School Girls Rankings, the official ranking of young American high school girls golfers.

More than 8 million subscribers across all networks

Beyond golf itself, Kai Trump has established herself as a true content creator. Present on Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube under the handle @kaitrumpgolfer (or @thekaitrumpgolfer on TikTok), she now boasts over 8 million followers in total. Her TikTok channel alone has nearly 3.7 million followers, while her YouTube channel has over a million.

Her videos, posted in vlog format, blend training sessions, behind-the-scenes glimpses of tournaments, high school days, and family moments. It's a carefully crafted narrative for a generation born with social media, who discover through her posts the inner workings of a decidedly unconventional lifestyle. In recent months, she even filmed a much-discussed "trick shot" with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, a two-time Major winner.

A NIL valuation among the highest in women's university sport

This digital presence has a very concrete consequence. The NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) system, established in 2021 in the United States to allow young high school and college athletes to be paid for their image, has given Kai Trump one of the highest valuations in all of American women's sports—now estimated at around $2.25 million. She thus regularly appears at the top of the NIL rankings for student-athletes.

This aura has already allowed her to sign a major partnership with Accelerator Active Energy, an energy drink brand for which she is both an ambassador and a shareholder partner. Very recently, she even launched her own signature flavor, called "Blue Raz Slush." The drink, available on Amazon, sold out in less than two hours.

University of Miami Management

Having graduated from high school in May 2026, Kai Trump is now preparing to begin a new chapter. She has committed to the University of Miami, which boasts one of the top 100 college golf programs in the United States (NCAA Division I). For her, this choice goes beyond just athletic pursuits. "When I'm at university, I'll be able to continue incorporating my energy [drink] into my routine, especially for golf, sports, and academics," she explains regarding her upcoming schedule. A day in the life of a student-athlete that she plans to document, as usual, in her regular vlogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrumpgolfer)

With his unique background - playing golf since childhood, a massive digital presence, NIL valuations among the highest in American women's sports, and involvement with the University of Miami - Kai Trump seems to be forging his own path.