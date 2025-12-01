"I love abs!": At 38, this model is causing a stir in Rio

Léa Michel
@rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has once again dazzled her fans with a series of vacation photos posted on Instagram. The former Victoria's Secret model exudes a serenity that inspires thousands of her followers.

A bright getaway to Brazil

While in Rio de Janeiro, the British model and actress shared several photos taken between the sea and tropical vegetation, accompanied by the tender message "Rio you stole my heart!" In the pictures, Rosie looks radiant in a white beach outfit, enhanced by a modern cut that accentuates her abs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw)

A beauty admired by her fans

Internet users were quick to react to the post. The comments overflowed with admiration and kindness: some praised her discipline, others her charisma ( "I love the abs!" ) and her unwavering simplicity. One of the most frequent remarks on Instagram, "So natural!" , testifies to her fans' appreciation for her authenticity. Many also highlighted how she embodies a confident, unpretentious beauty, both inspiring and approachable.

A new life away from the spotlight

Since moving to London with actor Jason Statham and their two children, Rosie has thrived in a more peaceful environment. Far from the Hollywood frenzy, she dedicates more time to her family and personal projects. In recent interviews, she speaks with emotion about her joy at seeing her children grow up surrounded by nature and loved ones, while continuing to cultivate her passion for fashion and design.

Between elegance and joie de vivre, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley continues to fascinate an ever more loyal audience, won over by this model and actress who knows how to combine naturalness and sophistication.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
The outfit she wears to play tennis fascinates internet users
Article suivant
At 78, this "Cabaret" icon captivates in a black dress

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Anya Taylor-Joy dazzles in a gold dress on the red carpet

British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy, a member of the jury at the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival, recently captivated...

At 56, Jennifer Lopez shines in the kitchen in a satin dress

Jennifer Lopez recently transformed her kitchen into a veritable fashion show for Thanksgiving, radiating in a satin dress...

Criticized for her body, this former cheerleader opens up about the pressure of sport

Former cheerleader Claire Wolford, known for being part of the legendary Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC), recently spoke out...

At 78, this "Cabaret" icon captivates in a black dress

American actress and former model Marisa Berenson recently captivated photographers at the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival in...

The outfit she wears to play tennis fascinates internet users

Isidora (@isidorapjv), a certified tennis coach and model, is setting Instagram ablaze with her videos of herself rallying...

Kim Kardashian's improbable beach outfit is dividing internet users

Kim Kardashian recently caused a stir by swimming in the Rio de Janeiro ocean at night wearing a...