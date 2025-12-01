"I love abs!": At 38, this model is causing a stir in Rio

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has once again dazzled her fans with a series of vacation photos posted on Instagram. The former Victoria's Secret model exudes a serenity that inspires thousands of her followers.

A bright getaway to Brazil

While in Rio de Janeiro, the British model and actress shared several photos taken between the sea and tropical vegetation, accompanied by the tender message "Rio you stole my heart!" In the pictures, Rosie looks radiant in a white beach outfit, enhanced by a modern cut that accentuates her abs.

A beauty admired by her fans

Internet users were quick to react to the post. The comments overflowed with admiration and kindness: some praised her discipline, others her charisma ( "I love the abs!" ) and her unwavering simplicity. One of the most frequent remarks on Instagram, "So natural!" , testifies to her fans' appreciation for her authenticity. Many also highlighted how she embodies a confident, unpretentious beauty, both inspiring and approachable.

A new life away from the spotlight

Since moving to London with actor Jason Statham and their two children, Rosie has thrived in a more peaceful environment. Far from the Hollywood frenzy, she dedicates more time to her family and personal projects. In recent interviews, she speaks with emotion about her joy at seeing her children grow up surrounded by nature and loved ones, while continuing to cultivate her passion for fashion and design.

Between elegance and joie de vivre, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley continues to fascinate an ever more loyal audience, won over by this model and actress who knows how to combine naturalness and sophistication.