Categorized as "plus size," she poses confidently and redefines beauty standards.

American model Hunter McGrady makes a triumphant return for the 2025 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, photographed in Switzerland by Derek Kettela. A mother of two and a pioneer of body positivity, she poses in a fur-lined swimsuit, celebrating her curves with a confidence that defies traditional norms.

A pioneering journey in inclusive fashion

A pioneer since 2017 as one of the curviest models to appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Hunter McGrady has graced countless covers and photoshoots – Anguilla, Costa Rica, Belize, Mexico. In 2024, she joined the "Legends" class for the magazine's 60th anniversary, alongside 26 other icons. Founder in 2021 of the brand All Worthy (sizes XXS to 5X), she advocates for fashion accessible to all body types, refusing to participate in non-inclusive Fashion Weeks since 2019.

An empowering alpine photoshoot

For 2025, Hunter McGrady illuminates the Swiss peaks in a fur-trimmed two-piece suit, posing confidently against snowy backdrops that accentuate her figure. This sartorial choice highlights her curves, conveying a clear message: beauty transcends size and age. "Beauty isn't a number, a size, an age, or an ethnicity—it's all of us," she declares, hoping to inspire readers to see themselves represented.

Ambassador for mental health, and more.

Co-host of the "Model Citizen" podcast with her sister Michaela, Hunter McGrady collaborates with brands like Olay, Lane Bryant, and Nordstrom, all while breaking down the stigma surrounding depression and anxiety. Coming from a family of artists, she has transformed her "too wide" teenage hips into major assets. Her mantra: prioritize self-esteem over appearances, reminding everyone that "we are all worth love."

Represented by One Management and Wilhelmina, Hunter McGrady has broken new ground: the first plus-size model to grace the cover of The Knot (2019) and Health Magazine (2022). Her commitment encourages brands to diversify, proving that inclusivity boosts sales and empowers the collective. Through SI Swimsuit, she proclaims: "When you see yourself, you can be yourself."

In short, Hunter McGrady embodies much more than a model: she is the symbol of a quiet but powerful revolution in the fashion industry. Through her confidence, visibility, and commitment, she demonstrates that beauty is not limited to rigid standards.