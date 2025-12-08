"This is why I love being single and 38": a lovely message about self-confidence

In a video that went viral, content creator Fanny van Essche (@fancey_lifestyle) shares her experience of being single at 38. In a few heartfelt sentences, she overturns stereotypes and offers a vibrant perspective on emotional autonomy, maturity, and personal freedom. Her message proves that there are countless ways to achieve fulfillment, and that being single can be a fertile ground where you finally choose yourself.

A woman who has learned, over the years, to choose herself

Being single at 38, according to Fanny, is nothing like a limbo or a temporary status to be endured while waiting for something better. On the contrary, it's a state to be cultivated, lived intensely, and that allows for a newfound understanding of oneself. In her video, she explains that over the years, she has developed a precious certainty: she now knows that she has always chosen herself. Whatever the circumstances, she has always respected herself, set boundaries, and listened to her needs.

This quiet yet unwavering confidence now acts as an anchor. She feels capable of facing each challenge, even the most difficult, without losing sight of who she is. With hindsight, she sees trials less as threats and more as moments of transformation. Each difficulty becomes an opportunity to grow, to strengthen her character, to refine her desires. A serene maturity, devoid of arrogance, allows her to look to the future with rare tranquility.

A more peaceful relationship with the body

Among the most striking revelations in her video, her relationship with her body holds a prominent place. She explains that she knows her body, its reactions, its needs. She has stopped demanding that it conform to an unattainable ideal. What she now seeks is harmony, not perfection. This tender and insightful perspective is profoundly body-positive. It values self-knowledge, gentleness, and acceptance.

And above all, it allowed her to transform her relationship with love. She's no longer afraid that a love story will end, because she no longer measures her worth through the eyes of a partner. This healthy detachment has nothing to do with indifference: it's more about a new emotional freedom, the conviction that she can love without losing herself. Being single then ceases to be a void and becomes a space where she can breathe fully.

A fresh perspective on the little joys of life

Fanny van Essche (@fancey_lifestyle) also talks about how much she now savors simple moments. Everyday pleasures, gentle rituals, fleeting and silent instants now take on a special hue. She enjoys every nuance, without trying to compare her life to a standard or make it spectacular.

She also emphasizes the strength of her circle of friends. These are supportive, caring, and funny women whose loyalty and positive energy create a precious emotional foundation. These carefully chosen, solid, and sincere relationships are essential to her well-being. They prove that love isn't limited to romantic partnerships: it also flows through deep friendships, lasting bonds of complicity, and carefully cultivated connections.

Total freedom to build one's life

What Fanny cherishes most is ultimately her freedom. The freedom to decide, to explore, to imagine her life without unnecessary compromises. Single life becomes a space for expression where her projects, ambitions, and desires can flourish without constraint. Contrary to stereotypes, she has no fear of remaining single. She believes in love, but a love that doesn't fill a void. A love that is chosen, experienced without urgency, welcomed at the right moment. This vision is soothing, and above all, inspiring. It shows that it's possible to believe in love without rushing, without seeking a savior or external validation.

A message that celebrates emotional autonomy

Fanny van Essche's video reminds us that at 38, being single can be a vibrant, mature, and joyful choice. She proves that self-love isn't a default option, but a solid foundation upon which everything can be built.

Ultimately, Fanny's story is an ode to inner freedom, confidence, and a quiet, undeniable maturity. It encourages everyone to follow their own pace, respect their needs, and celebrate their bodies and emotions. Being single at 38 is far from a passing phase: it can be a luminous space where we rediscover ourselves and grow stronger. It's an inspiring message that resonates powerfully in a society that loves to dictate norms, reminding us that there are countless paths to fulfillment.