This heart symptom flares up during the holiday season.

The holiday season sparkles with magic, reunions, and cozy moments. But behind the twinkling lights and lavish feasts, a much less festive phenomenon lurks. Your heart, that formidable engine of life, can be put to the test.

When the magic of Christmas changes your heart rate

When we think of Christmas, we immediately picture large gatherings around the table, laughter that warms the atmosphere, and that cozy ambiance that envelops you like a warm blanket. While these moments are precious, they also come with behaviors that, without you even realizing it, can disrupt your heart rhythm. And among them is the infamous holiday heart syndrome , an unwelcome guest.

This syndrome, whose name sounds almost like it belongs in a Christmas romantic comedy, is nonetheless very real. It's a cardiac arrhythmia triggered by excessive alcohol consumption. Whether you're drinking champagne to celebrate, a good red wine with your meal, or that homemade punch your uncle poured a little too generously, your heart can react unpredictably.

Alcohol: a sneaky enemy of your heart

The day after overindulging, it's not uncommon to experience palpitations, a sensation of rapid heartbeats, as if your heart had suddenly started running a marathon while you were simply trying to recover from the previous night. According to Dr. Gérald Kierzek, an emergency physician, this arrhythmia—called atrial fibrillation—should not be taken lightly. It even increases the risk of stroke. He points out that one in four strokes is linked to an episode of atrial fibrillation.

A 2020 study provides biological explanations for this phenomenon. Ethanol, the key ingredient in your favorite drinks, acts directly on an essential enzyme: protein kinase C. By disrupting the electrical signals that allow your heart to beat smoothly, it can cause an arrhythmia. This disruption generally appears within 8 hours of consumption and disappears within 24 hours. If you are already prone to heart problems, it's best to avoid alcohol altogether, recommends Dr. Kierzek.

Winter: a season that complicates the heart's task

And alcohol isn't the only culprit. Winter itself is conspiring against you. According to the American Heart Association, deaths from heart attacks increase by about 10% during this season, with a peak around Christmas and New Year's. Why does this emotionally warm time become so cold for your heart?

Several factors combine. First, the cold weather causes vasoconstriction of the arteries, reducing their diameter. Your heart then has to work harder to circulate blood. Add to that meals high in fat and salt, which pose a real metabolic challenge, and you have a cocktail that's not conducive to your heart health. And let's not forget stress—yes, even if you love preparing for Christmas—which can become an aggravating factor. Searching for the "perfect" gift, organizing the meal, managing family visits: all of this puts your body under strain. Finally, one last point often overlooked: during the holidays, many people hesitate to seek medical help if they feel unwell, for fear of bothering someone. This is a reflex to avoid.

How to have a peaceful holiday season without hurting your heart?

Dr. Kierzek emphasizes this point: if you experience discomfort, pain, shortness of breath, or an irregular pulse, never postpone seeking medical advice. Your health is precious, and your heart deserves your full attention. To fully enjoy the holidays without giving up what you love, the American Heart Association offers some simple tips.

Act quickly in case of discomfort: if you experience chest pain, shortness of breath or general malaise, call 15 immediately. It is better to seek medical help too often than not often enough.

Moderate your meals and alcohol consumption: enjoy seasonal food while remaining mindful of your limits.

Manage your stress: breathe, delegate, put things into perspective. You don't have to carry everything on your shoulders.

Maintain physical activity: walking, a yoga session, a little dancing, anything is good to activate your body.

Don't neglect your treatments: if you are undergoing treatment, adhere to it scrupulously, even in the midst of festive excitement.

Celebrate with kindness: the most beautiful gift for your heart

The holiday season is a time for love and sharing. However, celebrating doesn't mean neglecting yourself. By adopting a kind and caring attitude towards your body, you can give yourself a start to the year filled with well-being. You can laugh, celebrate, and raise a glass if you wish, while maintaining that balance that allows you to savor every moment without putting your heart at risk.

In short, your heart is a faithful companion: give it the respect, attention, and tenderness it deserves. This way, you'll enjoy bright holidays and a new year that begins in the best possible way.