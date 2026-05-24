Constantly thinking about food: how to calm the mind

Food sometimes haunts our thoughts, to the point of distracting us from our tasks. We've barely finished our meal before we're already thinking about the next one. We imagine biting into a burger or digging our spoon into a delicious homemade tiramisu, even though the situation is anything but conducive to indulging. Thinking about food isn't just a pastime for "bon vivants" or a common trait of epicureans; sometimes it's an unhealthy obsession.

The insidious phenomenon of "food noise"

We've barely put down our forks and licked our plates clean before we're already thinking about dinner. We're practically bursting with anticipation at the thought of devouring those melt-in-your-mouth lasagnas, and our mouths are watering just thinking about that pecan ice cream sitting in the fridge. Our inner voice isn't whispering horrors; it's filling our heads with mouthwatering images and speaking the language of fine food.

Far from reminding us of our to-do list, it presents us with a tempting menu: fries fresh from the oven, a chocolate-filled muffin, a comforting, nostalgic dish reminiscent of grandma's cooking. No need to sniff the aromas of a donut shop or step inside a rotisserie to think about food. Our stomachs are full, but our heads are overflowing with culinary inspiration.

If a bubble were to form above our skull, it would surely contain a slice of flan, some spaghetti bolognese, a slice of brioche adorned with chocolate, and a vanilla milkshake. Food inhabits us and obsesses us. When we mentally plan our upcoming meals, when we have recurring cravings for snacks, and when we fidget in front of a fragrant shop window without being hungry, it's not just "gluttony."

This is a sign of an overwhelming "food noise" that drowns out everything else. In a 2023 article published in the journal Nutrients, researchers defined this still poorly documented phenomenon as " rumination and an obsessive preoccupation with food" .

Signs that indicate it's not just hunger

Constantly thinking about food isn't simply about anticipating the evening grocery run or succumbing to the allure of a cookie on a pastry shop counter. It's a relentless rumination on the next food item that will cross our lips, and this thought, fleeting for some, is more persistent for others. Food then ceases to fulfill a vital need; it becomes a mental poison. "Individuals exposed to a lot of 'food noise' can spend 80 to 90% of a day thinking about food," explains Susan Albers, a clinical psychologist with National Geographic .

People who are consumed by these food-related thoughts generally share the characteristics of restricting their food intake, following drastic diets, and being overweight or obese . However, generalizations are not appropriate; some people may experience these "food noises" at a low intensity, while others feel them at maximum volume.

Ultimately, when faced with "lack" or deprivation, the brain compensates and overrides the hunger signal. We then think about food even when we're digesting or already full. Food, regardless of its shape, size, or quantity, nibbles away at our mental space and holds us hostage, even during work, conversations with friends, and informal gatherings.

Techniques to stop being a victim of these thoughts

Good news: these thoughts, which gnaw at our minds, are not inevitable. The idea is not to "make them disappear," but to make them much less intrusive in our daily lives.

Review the basics (sleep, stress, lifestyle). When we are tired or stressed, thoughts about food take up more space. As psychologist Goldman reminds us: "It is more difficult to fight these intrusive thoughts when we are tired or stressed."

Eat at regular intervals. Spacing meals too far apart can amplify obsessions. If your brain "cries out" after 5 hours without eating, try 3 to 4 hours and adjust accordingly.

Identify the triggers. Keep a mini-journal: when does it start? Boredom? Stress? Restriction? Once identified, you can act on it more quickly.

Stop the deprivation mentality. The more you forbid certain foods, the more they grow in your mind. Conversely, allowing yourself to eat without guilt can calm obsessive cravings.

Eat more slowly and mindfully. Put down your phone, slow down, and observe the taste, texture, and feeling full. This "recalibrates" the brain and reduces automatic cravings.

Get moving and take your mind off things. Sports, walking, music, reading… anything that really occupies the mind helps to divert attention from food thoughts. It acts as a distraction.

Avoid self-judgment. These thoughts are common. The more you criticize yourself, the more space they take up. Goldman emphasizes the importance of self-compassion.

The brain doesn't work like a phone's "do not disturb" button. It needs training to relearn how to savor each bite and stop playing the tempting devil.