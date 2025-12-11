In India, their marriage caused a scandal because of the groom's skin color.

A love wedding in India has turned into a national controversy because of the groom's skin color, sparking a fierce debate about colorism and the prejudices still prevalent in society. Rishabh Rajput and Sonali Chouksey, a couple from Madhya Pradesh, saw their wedding video go viral, not for their happiness, but because of attacks targeting the groom's dark skin and the bride's supposed motives.

A fairytale wedding… ruined by trolls

Rishabh and Sonali met at university in 2014, stayed together for 11 years before getting married on November 23rd, surrounded by their families and traditional rituals. Their photos and videos, posted on social media to share their joy, quickly circulated, but the congratulatory messages were drowned out by mockery and memes targeting the groom's darker complexion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Queen'sTouchByShefali_ (@shefali.bridal_beauty)

A mix of online racism and misogyny

Trolls described the couple as "ill-matched," insinuating that "Sonali couldn't be happy with a dark-skinned man." Many called her a "gold digger," claiming she married him for his money or a government position, even going so far as to suggest his father was a minister, without a shred of evidence.

A dignified and forthright response

Faced with the harsh criticism, the couple decided to respond publicly rather than remain silent. In an Instagram post and several interviews, Rishabh reiterated that he is not a civil servant, but that he works hard to provide a decent life for his family, emphasizing that Sonali loved him when he "had nothing" and that she stood by him through thick and thin.

Confronting the contradictions of colorism

Rishabh told the BBC that he had faced discrimination based on his skin color his entire life, but had never heard, in their 11-year relationship, that they were a "bad couple" until the video was judged by strangers online. Sonali pointed out that in India, most people have darker skin, and that having lighter skin doesn't make someone better, denouncing the absurdity of judging a couple based on their complexion rather than the love and respect they share.

A love stronger than prejudice

The couple insists that a 30-second video doesn't capture the 11 years of work, compromise, and mutual support that have built their story. To those who call them a "mismatch," Rishabh simply replies, "Look at their faces; they don't seem unhappy because they possess something many don't: I have her, and she has me."

The story of Rishabh and Sonali, beyond the sincere love it embodies, reveals the persistent stigma of colorism in India. Their union, meant to be celebrated, has brought to light the unfounded judgments still faced by those who do not conform to aesthetic standards inherited from centuries of social hierarchies. By choosing to respond with dignity and defend their story, the couple transforms hatred into awareness. Their message is clear: skin color does not define the value of a human being.