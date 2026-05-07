"Deep dating": this French trend is shaking up first dates

Gone are the days of conversations revolving solely around work, Netflix series, or "what do you do for a living?" A new trend is gaining ground among young adults: "deep dating." The principle? Focusing on more sincere, emotional, and authentic exchanges right from the first dates.

When apps tire out singles

In recent years, many people have felt that dating sometimes resembles a romantic job interview. Perfect profile, rehearsed answers, repetitive conversations… dating can quickly become exhausting.

According to a study conducted by a dating app with thousands of users, many young adults today are looking for deeper, more natural connections. Many explain that they are tired of interactions they consider "too superficial" or "performative," especially on social media where everyone often presents a highly polished version of themselves. "Deep dating" thus appears as a way to slow down the pace and put authenticity back at the heart of dating.

More personal questions from the very first date

On TikTok and Instagram, this trend is gaining momentum. Many content creators are now sharing question ideas designed to create a more genuine connection from the very first interactions. Instead of traditional, neutral conversation topics, some people prefer to ask: "What really made you smile this week?" or "Who makes you feel most like yourself?"

The goal isn't to turn a first date into an impromptu therapy session, but rather to quickly move beyond superficial conversation and get to know the other person's personality. And clearly, this approach is appealing. Many young adults say they're looking for more spontaneity, active listening, and conversations that truly feel like they're meeting someone.

A generation that seeks authenticity

The success of "deep dating" also says something broader about Generation Z. Experts explain that these young adults grew up in a world where everything is constantly exposed, commented on, and sometimes judged online.

The result: even though many people desire more genuine relationships, showing vulnerability can still be difficult. Some fear being perceived as "too sensitive," "too invested," or simply too honest from the outset of a relationship. "Deep dating" aims to break this pattern. The idea is no longer to play a perfect or mysterious role, but to create a space where everyone can present themselves more naturally.

A way to break the rules of traditional dating

This trend also challenges several long-established norms in romantic relationships. Who should send the first message? How long should you wait before replying? Should you hide your emotions to appear detached?

More and more young adults seem to want to break free from these unspoken "rules" that can make dating stressful or artificial. With "deep dating," the goal isn't to appear unapproachable or "perfect." What matters more is the quality of the connection and the feeling of being able to be yourself without putting on an act.

A trend… but not an obligation

While "deep dating" is becoming increasingly popular in France, it shouldn't be seen as a new, mandatory rule for romantic encounters. Some people love deep conversations right from the first date. Others prefer to take more time before discussing personal topics, and that's perfectly valid.

Each person has their own way of connecting, their own emotional rhythm, and their own way of building trust. The important thing is not to be "immediately vulnerable or intense," but to find a way of meeting the other person that truly reflects who you are.

Ultimately, "deep dating" is a reminder of one simple thing: behind the apps, trends and codes of modern dating, many are primarily looking for sincere exchanges and relationships in which they can feel fully themselves.