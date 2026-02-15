This American ski champion talks about the importance of coming out

Winning Olympic gold is an achievement, but for some athletes, victory doesn't end on the podium. This year, 2026, American skier Breezy Johnson reminded us that athletic performance can also be synonymous with visibility, representation, and pride in oneself.

A gold medal that goes down in history

At the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Breezy Johnson won gold in the downhill skiing for Team USA. After seasons marked by injuries and gradual returns to competition, she reached the pinnacle of her sport with power and determination. This victory is historic: she became the first openly LGBT American athlete to win gold for the United States at these Games.

For her, however, this medal represents more than just a timed performance. It also embodies a message. In an interview with CBS News , the champion explained that sporting success cannot be entirely separated from representation. In a world still largely dominated by heterosexual models, seeing a champion openly display her (bisexual) orientation is a game-changer. Her success sends a clear message: you can be at the top, talented, ambitious, and completely yourself.

A thoughtful coming out

Breezy Johnson publicly came out as bisexual in November 2022, a decision she described as "carefully considered." In her view, this announcement was as much a personal choice as a collective responsibility. She believes that young athletes deserve to be able to identify with diverse role models. Seeing themselves in a champion who is open about their sexual orientation can help break the sense of isolation that some still feel. Her message is simple and powerful: success has no single face, no single profile, no single orientation.

By sharing her story, she isn't trying to reduce her identity to her sexual orientation (bisexual). On the contrary, Breezy Johnson shows that an athlete can be multifaceted: strong on skis, vulnerable at times, committed, loving, ambitious. You are never defined by just one label.

Sport and society: porous boundaries

The skier's statement comes in an American context where the rights of LGBT people, particularly transgender people in school sports, are the subject of intense political debate. Without adopting a partisan stance, Breezy Johnson reminds us that sports do not exist in a vacuum.

According to her, affirming one's orientation doesn't mean turning every race into a platform for activism. It simply means recognizing that one lives in a society, with its tensions and changes. She also praised other athletes who speak out on these issues, such as figure skater Amber Glenn. Her approach remains centered on authenticity: you can strive for excellence while staying true to yourself.

Personal life and visibility: no contradiction

A few days after his gold medal, Breezy Johnson shared an intimate moment: his partner's surprise marriage proposal at the finish line of a Super-G race. The images circulated widely, accompanied by congratulatory messages, notably from Lindsey Vonn and even an amused reaction from Taylor Swift.

Some people may have wondered: how can a bisexual coming out be reconciled with a heterosexual relationship? The champion reiterated a fundamental truth that is still too often misunderstood: bisexuality describes an orientation, not the exclusive nature of a couple at any given time. Being bisexual does not change the validity of her relationship. By explaining it publicly, she helps to clarify these concepts and dismantle misconceptions.

Beyond the medals, Breezy Johnson's journey demonstrates that excellence and authenticity can go hand in hand. In a demanding discipline like alpine skiing, where the pressure to perform is immense, affirming one's (bisexual) orientation also requires courage. His message extends beyond the snowy slopes: everyone should be able to pursue a career in sports without compromising their sexual orientation.