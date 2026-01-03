This simple IKEA curtain can save you a lot of money on your gas bill.

With temperatures barely reaching 0°C, the cold seeps into the house, forcing you to turn up the heat. If you also live in a poorly insulated home, it becomes a real money pit. But there's no question of shivering all winter, making an indoor coat out of blankets, or living with hot water bottles glued to your body. An IKEA curtain can change everything.

The windows, not always very well insulated

For the past few weeks, winter has been making its presence felt. Fog hangs thick in the sky, obscuring the landscape, frost freezes the scenery, and temperatures chill the skin. This polar cold seeps into the house through every pore and insinuates itself into our homes like an invisible intruder. Older homes let in the chill and are ill-equipped for winter. It's not uncommon to feel the air coming through a crack in a window or a gap in a door. When you live in a poorly insulated house, even if you turn the heating up full blast, the indoor temperature doesn't rise, but the amount on the bill certainly does.

The floor is as cold as an ice rink, and meals are eaten wearing a sweater, a fleece, and a soft blanket . You practically have to dress like you're going to the mountains to walk around your home. Soon you'll be washing dishes in ski boots and cleaning with a wool scarf. In short, the house resembles an igloo. The windows, even though they're closed, are at the heart of this thermal problem. According to Ademe (the French Agency for Ecological Transition), they account for 10 to 20% of heat loss.

And there's no need to replace all the windows in your home or undertake major insulation work to stop shivering on your sofa. The solution is at Ikea and it costs less than €40. Enough to raise the temperature a few degrees in your home and shed a few layers of clothing.

An IKEA curtain that limits drafts

Curtains are generally used to fill a void in a room or to add life where it's lacking. However, these Ikea blackout curtains with the unusual name MAJGULL do more than just decorate windows or complement the decor. Once drawn, they act as cold-weather barriers.

MAJGULL stands out thanks to its dense, thick fabric. This material acts as an additional barrier between the inside and outside. Placed in front of a window, but also in front of a poorly insulated door or a bay window, it helps to slow the exchange of cold air and retain the heat produced inside the home. As a result, the room cools down less quickly and the feeling of comfort lasts longer. Even better: the heating doesn't run at full blast unnecessarily.

Better temperature and aesthetic appeal

Beyond its thermal function, the MAJGULL curtain ticks another essential box: aesthetics. Available in several understated and elegant shades, it instantly brings a feeling of coziness and softness to a room. The thick fabrics have the visual power to "warm up" an interior, even before the heating system has taken effect.

This curtain blends seamlessly with various decorating styles, from Scandinavian minimalism to a warmer, more inviting atmosphere. It combines practicality with aesthetics, improving thermal comfort while enhancing the living space.

In a context where we strive to consume less, but better, MAJGULL stands out as a smart solution: affordable, easy to install, and durable. Further proof that sometimes, the simplest actions are also the most effective for taking care of your home… and your budget.