Leaving your hair under your coat: the Olsen twins-inspired trend that's causing a stir

Hairdressing
Léa Michel
@michellengatimin/TikTok

Do you tuck your hair into your coat collar for a nonchalant look? That's the question buzzing on TikTok with the hashtag #Olsentuck, an ultra-simple hair trend inspired by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Popularized during New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025/2026, this trick transforms a daily oversight into a minimalist and sophisticated fashion statement.

The origins of the Olsen twins

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, former stars of the 2000s and creators of The Row, embody effortless chic. Their signature? Hair discreetly tucked inside a scarf, jacket, or coat for an effortlessly bohemian chic effect. This gesture, spotted on the streets of New York, is appealing in its simplicity: it avoids unruly strands blowing in the wind while adding a touch of mystery. This sartorial habit of the Olsen sisters is now taking over the runways and social media.

Explosive virality on TikTok

The #Olsentuck is exploding on TikTok, with thousands of videos showing how to adopt this "tuck" in seconds. Influencers are testing it with oversized coats or chunky scarves, proving its versatility: perfect for winter, it adds volume and a relaxed feel without complicated styling. On Instagram, fashionistas are raving about this trend for its accessibility – ideal if you're running late and forget to untangle your hair. It's the antithesis of overly styled looks, perfectly aligned with The Row's aesthetic: minimal, chic, and timeless.

@michellengatimin pov: the olsen tuck (but with layers) #olsentuck #hairhack #winteroutfit #outfitideas #coldweatheroutfits ♬ Manhattan Serenade - Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra & Jo Stafford

Why it works for everyone

Nothing could be easier: slip on your coat, tuck your hair into the collar, and voilà, effortless style guaranteed. This trick flatters all face shapes by subtly framing the features, and even protects against winter dampness. It democratizes the Olsen style, once reserved for New York's elite, making fashion inclusive and practical for everyday wear.

The Olsen tuck isn't just a hair quirk: it's a fashion philosophy where naturalness triumphs over perfection. Embrace it wholeheartedly for a stylish and effortless winter; this trend reminds us that true elegance often stems from a simple gesture.

