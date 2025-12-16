Skin problems: this surprising link with anxiety and depression

Acne, eczema, and psoriasis affect nearly 2 billion people worldwide and often cause profound distress. These visible conditions create a vicious cycle where stress and symptoms feed off each other.
A major European study
The study "The Psychological Burden of Skin Diseases," published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, surveyed 3,635 dermatological patients and 1,359 controls in 13 European countries. Conducted by FJ Dalgard et al., it shows that 10.1% of skin disease patients present with clinical depression (vs. 4.3% in controls), 17.2% with anxiety (vs. 11.1%), and 12.7% with suicidal ideation (vs. 8.3%).
The vicious cycle of skin and stress
Cortisol released by stress worsens skin inflammation (psoriasis, eczema), while visible lesions cause shame, isolation, and loss of confidence. In young people with severe acne, the risk of depression doubles; chronic eczema triples anxiety disorders. Up to 5% of severe cases lead to suicidal thoughts.
Shocking data by pathology
Psoriasis (17.4% of cases), skin infections (6.8%), eczema (6.4%), and acne (5.9%) are the most common. Women (56.5% of patients) are overrepresented, with an average age of 47. Recent stress (35.6%) and physical comorbidities (28.8%) exacerbate the psychological burden.
Rethinking health beyond the skin
Skin problems like acne, eczema, or psoriasis are not simply cosmetic or dermatological issues: they reveal a deep and two-way link with our mental health, where stress and symptoms collide in a destructive vicious cycle. The statistics call for a revolution in treatment: it's no longer enough to prescribe creams or antibiotics; a psychological component must be systematically integrated to break this spiral.
Towards an integrated psycho-dermatology
Cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and psychological support, combined with appropriate skin treatments, restore not only the epidermis but also self-esteem, allowing patients to regain confidence and serenity. Soothing cosmetics and wellness routines play a key role in calming both inflammation and daily anxiety. On a societal level, destigmatizing these visible conditions—through public campaigns and education—is essential so that the two billion people affected no longer feel isolated or judged.
Ultimately, taking care of your skin is also about pampering your mind: a holistic approach not only heals superficial lesions, but prevents deep wounds, promoting overall well-being where outer and inner beauty come together harmoniously.