Skin problems: this surprising link with anxiety and depression

Acne, eczema, and psoriasis affect nearly 2 billion people worldwide and often cause profound distress. These visible conditions create a vicious cycle where stress and symptoms feed off each other.

A major European study

The study "The Psychological Burden of Skin Diseases," published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, surveyed 3,635 dermatological patients and 1,359 controls in 13 European countries. Conducted by FJ Dalgard et al., it shows that 10.1% of skin disease patients present with clinical depression (vs. 4.3% in controls), 17.2% with anxiety (vs. 11.1%), and 12.7% with suicidal ideation (vs. 8.3%).

The vicious cycle of skin and stress

Cortisol released by stress worsens skin inflammation (psoriasis, eczema), while visible lesions cause shame, isolation, and loss of confidence. In young people with severe acne, the risk of depression doubles; chronic eczema triples anxiety disorders. Up to 5% of severe cases lead to suicidal thoughts.

Shocking data by pathology

Psoriasis (17.4% of cases), skin infections (6.8%), eczema (6.4%), and acne (5.9%) are the most common. Women (56.5% of patients) are overrepresented, with an average age of 47. Recent stress (35.6%) and physical comorbidities (28.8%) exacerbate the psychological burden.