Say goodbye to the tanned complexion, this new makeup trend is causing a sensation

The new "Cold Girl" makeup wave is sweeping social media, replacing warm complexions with cool, rosy, and frosty tones that evoke a "just-stepped-out-of-the-cold" effect. Popularized by American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, American singer Sabrina Carpenter, and American actress-turned-Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, this winter aesthetic relies on rosy cheeks, blueberry lips, and eyeshadows with bluish undertones for a natural and chic glow.

Understanding the undertones to adopt the look

To achieve the "Cold Girl" look, first identify your undertones: blue/purple veins indicate a cool complexion, green a warm one. Cool tones (icy pinks, mauves, berries) naturally flatter fair skin, while warm complexions opt for cooler variations like raspberry instead of coral.

Light complexions: soft mauves and powdery pinks for subtle depth.

So-called medium complexions: deep berries and plums for a striking contrast.

Darker complexions: rich burgundies and wines for a luxurious, jewel-toned finish.

Of course, there are no hard and fast rules: everyone is free to choose the makeup they like. These guidelines are simply suggestions; by choosing shades that complement your natural undertones, you can ensure a perfectly harmonious match with your skin.

Application technique for a natural effect

Apply a cool blush high on the cheekbones and nose to simulate a winter flush, then pat a berry shade onto the center of the lips, blending for a "bitten" finish. Keep your base true to your skin tone or slightly lighter, avoiding a completely matte finish to allow your skin's natural texture to show through.

The "Cold Girl" essential kit

Create your kit with a mauve/berry blush, a raspberry/burgundy lip stain, cool grey-violet or taupe eyeshadows, and a pink/silver highlighter. Add white glitter for the eyes and white eyeliner for a frosted, doe-eyed effect, perfect for the holidays.

In short, this trend transforms the "I'm cold" look into a chic beauty asset, ideal for winter 2025 with its toasted blush and cool smoky eyes. Universally flattering, it suits all skin tones and effortlessly boosts radiance.