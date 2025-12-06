Search here...

Say goodbye to the tanned complexion, this new makeup trend is causing a sensation

Makeup
Léa Michel
@happybunnygrl & @amberlyyanggg/TikTok

The new "Cold Girl" makeup wave is sweeping social media, replacing warm complexions with cool, rosy, and frosty tones that evoke a "just-stepped-out-of-the-cold" effect. Popularized by American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, American singer Sabrina Carpenter, and American actress-turned-Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, this winter aesthetic relies on rosy cheeks, blueberry lips, and eyeshadows with bluish undertones for a natural and chic glow.

Understanding the undertones to adopt the look

To achieve the "Cold Girl" look, first identify your undertones: blue/purple veins indicate a cool complexion, green a warm one. Cool tones (icy pinks, mauves, berries) naturally flatter fair skin, while warm complexions opt for cooler variations like raspberry instead of coral.

  • Light complexions: soft mauves and powdery pinks for subtle depth.
  • So-called medium complexions: deep berries and plums for a striking contrast.
  • Darker complexions: rich burgundies and wines for a luxurious, jewel-toned finish.

Of course, there are no hard and fast rules: everyone is free to choose the makeup they like. These guidelines are simply suggestions; by choosing shades that complement your natural undertones, you can ensure a perfectly harmonious match with your skin.

Application technique for a natural effect

Apply a cool blush high on the cheekbones and nose to simulate a winter flush, then pat a berry shade onto the center of the lips, blending for a "bitten" finish. Keep your base true to your skin tone or slightly lighter, avoiding a completely matte finish to allow your skin's natural texture to show through.

@happybunnygrl heres the tutorial 💋 ♬ original sound - Speedy sounds

The "Cold Girl" essential kit

Create your kit with a mauve/berry blush, a raspberry/burgundy lip stain, cool grey-violet or taupe eyeshadows, and a pink/silver highlighter. Add white glitter for the eyes and white eyeliner for a frosted, doe-eyed effect, perfect for the holidays.

@amberlyyanggg Ice princess makeup all winter ❄️🫶🏼👸🏻 @Hourglass Cosmetics @Diorbeauty @milkmakeup @YSL Beauty @Huda Beauty @Judydoll_official @colorgram.official @makeupforever #wintermakeup ♬ Luxurious Ayesha Erotica remix - Dndndnd

In short, this trend transforms the "I'm cold" look into a chic beauty asset, ideal for winter 2025 with its toasted blush and cool smoky eyes. Universally flattering, it suits all skin tones and effortlessly boosts radiance.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
