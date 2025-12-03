The "Red Nails Theory": empowerment or stereotype? This TikTok trend is dividing internet users

If you have a job interview coming up to negotiate a raise or a romantic date, ask your nail technician for a beautiful Ferrari red to make your wishes come true. According to the "red nails theory," this red is a lucky color, capable of captivating all who see it. And there's no need to wear this vibrant shade in a large format, on a sweater or tights.

What's behind the "Red Nails Theory"

You might be tempted by the " Bambi nail " trend and recreate the iconic Disney fawn's fur on your fingers. Or perhaps you'll succumb to the irresistible charm of "chestnut nails," which mimic the color of hazelnuts. If you're a style fanatic, you probably already have a Pinterest board overflowing with maximalist inspiration featuring glitter, bows, or kawaii icons. Yet, among all these manicures, none rivals the hypnotic red.

Red nail polish is to beauty what the little black dress is to fashion: a sure thing. While the clean-cut girls of the internet swear by nude tones and minimalist nail art, the devotees of the "Red Nails Theory" remain loyal to red. And not just any red: Ferrari red, a shade that evokes luxury, prestige, and glamour. This same red that adorns the soles of Louboutin heels isn't just a "go-to" color. People choose it consciously, knowing its effects.

Those who believe in the "Red Nails Theory" are convinced that red nail polish has a magnetic power. According to some on TikTok, this vibrant brush is practically a magic wand. Even though this season's trend is more towards raspberry red and burgundy, the proponents of the "Red Nails Theory" are sticking to their signature shade. A color of "endless possibilities."

Red, the color of luck, really?

Looking to impress on a date or land a promotion? Want to impress your in-laws or simply attract attention? Then reach for the pot of red nail polish and coat your nails in this flattering shade. For many, painting their nails red isn't just a simple aesthetic choice; it's a ritual of self-love, a confidence booster.

On social media, the "Red Nails Theory" is gaining traction. Those who have adorned their nails with this vibrant, luminous red confirm that the shade has earned them compliments and approving glances. While red may be less noticeable on nails than on lips , it undeniably captivates the world. The color of love, but also of danger, the visual embodiment of passion, but also of hell, red is laden with meaning and symbolism.

On social media, the breeding ground for the "Red Nails Theory," theories abound. Some suggest that red appeals to men because it was the favorite color of their 90s idols. However, these gentlemen probably had their eyes elsewhere than on the hands of their low-rise denim-clad fantasy women back then. The most plausible explanation remains the most logical: red is a warning color. In short, it's an aesthetic statement.

A theory that is not universally accepted.

On social media, the "Red Nails Theory" isn't convincing everyone. While red nails do create a confident stride and embody the "femme fatale" in all her glory, they don't work miracles. Those who subscribe to this theory are convinced that red nail polish is a wonderful social accessory, a beautiful coating for confidence. And they're not entirely wrong. From a psychological perspective, red can change our way of thinking and our attitude towards others. It radiates positive energy, promotes decision-making, and boosts self-esteem. That's true.

However, the more down-to-earth among us believe that the benefits of this little pot are random, not to say negligible. The most skeptical TikTokers tested it themselves, and the results weren't very conclusive. Despite a flashy, glossy red polish, they didn't receive any bonuses and their relationship status didn't change. Beauty addicts, for their part, even consider red "outdated" and prefer more expressive and personalized manicures .

The "red nails theory" is sparking heated debates online. Whether it's the color of power or not, tastes and preferences are subjective. While some may feel more powerful with red nails, this theory shouldn't create a new pressure. Manicures, whether vermilion, midnight blue, or adorned with intricate details, are above all a creative outlet.