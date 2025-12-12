Here's the trick Korean women use every night for radiant skin.

Korean women's favorite trick for radiant skin is the double cleansing method, used every night. It involves cleansing the face in two steps: first with a cleansing oil, then with a water-based or foaming cleanser. This ritual, rooted in Korean tradition, deeply removes makeup, pollution, sebum, and water-soluble impurities accumulated during the day, while preserving the skin's barrier.

The two steps of double cleaning

First step: apply a cleansing oil to dry skin, massage gently to dissolve makeup, sunscreen and pollutants, then rinse.

Second step: use a water-based cleanser (gel, foam or cream) to remove sweat, dust and any residue, then rinse again.

This step prepares the skin to better receive subsequent treatments (serums, moisturizers) while enhancing the radiance and purity of the complexion.

Application tips

It is recommended to perform this double cleansing every evening, and possibly in the morning if you have combination to oily skin. Be sure to choose products suited to your skin type for each step to maintain its balance and prevent dryness.

Proven benefits

Double cleaning:

Unclogs pores and prevents blemishes.

It brings purity and radiance to the complexion.

Optimizes the penetration of active ingredients in subsequently applied skincare products.

It is thanks to this daily discipline that many Korean women have a clear, bright and even complexion.