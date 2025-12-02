This Japanese post-shower ritual effortlessly boosts skin radiance

A very precise Japanese post-shower ritual, based on dermatological research, allows you to boost the skin's radiance and hydration effortlessly. A recent Japanese study shows that applying moisturizer while respecting certain parameters derived from skin physiology significantly optimizes its effects.

The principle of the ritual

The study conducted in Japan sought to determine the optimal method for applying a moisturizer, based on the skin's natural functions. Researchers measured stratum corneum hydration (SCW) in healthy individuals according to the timing, amount, and frequency of application. Here are the main results:

Applying the treatment immediately after showering or bathing (within 5 minutes) allows the skin to retain more water than if you wait 90 minutes.

Using a sufficient dose, greater than or equal to 1 mg/cm², provides better results than a lower dosage.

Performing this action twice a day (morning and evening) is more effective than once.

In a second part, this twice-daily protocol was applied to patients suffering from dry skin over 8 weeks: the skin was significantly more hydrated, and markers of skin distress (trypsin, desmoglein 1) were regulated.

Optimal operating instructions

To follow this Japanese ritual, you need to:

Apply the moisturizing treatment within 5 minutes after showering (when the skin is most permeable and receptive).

Prioritize a good amount of moisturizer (1 to 2 mg of cream per cm²).

Repeat morning and evening for maximum effect.

This protocol, validated by skin physiology, improves radiance, softness, and the skin barrier function, all in a simple and accessible way for everyone, regardless of skin type.

The study conducted by Japanese researchers thus highlights the importance of timing and regularity in daily care, confirming that a well-targeted action, carried out just after showering, has benefits far superior to the classic routine.