"Speed watching," the trend that pushes us to "consume" videos in fast-forward.

You've probably already noticed this option on YouTube or TikTok: the ability to speed up video playback. This simple action, which involves switching from normal speed to 1.5x or 2x, transforms the way we watch content. Welcome to the world of "speed watching," a practice that is revolutionizing our relationship with time and information.

The origin of a habit that became a phenomenon

Speed watching didn't originate from a deliberate attempt to revolutionize viewing, but rather from a minor technical glitch in a video player. Yet, this "mishap" has become a major trend, particularly among Millennials and Generation Z. These young adults, faced with a constant stream of digital information, have found in this method a way to optimize their time while staying connected to culture and current events.

Today, almost all popular platforms offer speed control, allowing each person to personalize their experience. Whether you want to save a few minutes on a tutorial or binge-watch several episodes of a series, speed watching meets this need for efficiency and speed.

What this does to your brain

It's natural to wonder, "Can I still understand anything if I watch something in fast-forward?" The good news is that up to 1.5x or 2x speed, comprehension and retention are generally unaffected. In fact, some studies even suggest that this practice can improve your concentration because it reduces mental distractions. Your brain adapts, processing information faster and more efficiently.

However, there is a limit. Going beyond 2x speed can quickly become counterproductive. Excessive speed not only reduces comprehension but also diminishes the enjoyment of watching, especially for older viewers. As with any skill, adaptation has its limits, and it's important to find a pace that remains comfortable and engaging.

Advantages and limitations: between time savings and reduced experience

The main advantage of speed watching is obvious: it allows you to reconcile cultural interest with time constraints. In a world where videos are everywhere, this method is a real breath of fresh air for anyone who wants to stay informed without sacrificing their days.

However, there is a downside to this efficiency. Speeding up content can reduce immersion, diminish the emotions felt, and transform a viewing experience into mere consumption. You might end up skimming videos, absorbing information more mechanically than thoughtfully. This habit particularly influences how younger generations approach screen time, prioritizing quantity over depth.

When the format adapts to the speed

Speed watching isn't just changing our viewing habits; it's also transforming content creation. Creators are adapting, producing shorter, more dynamic, and structured videos to remain understandable even at accelerated speeds. Some are incorporating a fast-paced narrative, anticipating that their audience won't have time to dwell on every detail.

This trend affects all sectors: online education, journalism, entertainment, and even professional tutorials. Videos are designed to quickly captivate viewers, convey information clearly, and maintain their attention. Speed watching therefore influences how we consume content and, indirectly, how videos are conceived and produced.

A trend that reveals our digital practices

Ultimately, speed watching perfectly illustrates the evolution of digital habits. We strive to be efficient, fast, and connected, all while juggling information overload. However, this practice also raises important questions: to what extent should we sacrifice experience and depth to save time? How can we preserve the quality of our attention in a world where everything is accelerating?

In short, speed watching is much more than a simple time-saving tool: it reflects an era where speed and efficiency seem to take precedence over slowness and immersion. This practice offers undeniable advantages for managing the abundance of digital content, but it also calls for a certain caution. For behind the apparent comfort of acceleration lies the risk of reducing our experiences to mere mechanical consumption.