What is the "12-12-12" method, which is effective for tidying your home?

Tidying up your home can quickly become daunting when you think you have to do everything at once. The good news is: there's a simple and surprisingly effective method for getting organized without exhausting yourself. The 12-12-12 method transforms tidying into an accessible and even satisfying ritual.

A minimalist approach

The 12-12-12 method is part of a modern minimalist philosophy, popularized by Joshua Becker, founder of the Becoming Minimalist website. His idea is simple: rather than waiting for the annual (and often dreaded) deep clean, you integrate decluttering into your daily routine. The principle is based on a short, repeated action that benefits both your home and your mental load.

Each session focuses on 36 items, no more, no less. This number is intentionally reasonable: it allows for concrete progress without causing fatigue or discouragement. The result: your home feels more spacious, and so does your mind.

The three pillars of daily sorting

The 12-12-12 method is based on a clear and reassuring structure. In each session, you identify:

12 damaged, useless, or outdated items to throw away

12 items in good condition to give away or sell

12 simply misplaced items that need to be put back in their place

To make the process smooth and visual, it's best to prepare three separate containers: a bag for recycling or the trash, a box for donations, and a basket for items to be returned. This simple organization provides an immediate sense of control and prevents you from getting overwhelmed. You progress step by step, room by room, with tangible and motivating progress.

A gentle and adaptable implementation

The strength of this method also lies in its flexibility. You can start with a specific space: the kitchen, the entryway, the dressing room, or even a simple drawer. Limit the duration to 15 or 30 minutes to conserve your energy and motivation.

This ritual can also become a shared moment. By involving members of your household, tidying takes on a lighter, almost playful dimension. Some people choose to practice the method every day, others once or twice a week: the key is to find a rhythm that works for you. To maintain balance in the long term, the rule "one item in, one item out" remains an excellent complement.

Tangible benefits for well-being

Adopting the 12-12-12 method is much more than just tidying up. It reduces visual clutter, streamlines movement within the home, and saves time every day. Fewer unnecessary items mean less cleaning, less hesitation, and greater mental clarity. This ritual also encourages more mindful consumption. By regularly taking stock of what you own, you buy with more intention, which can lighten your budget while strengthening your sense of freedom.

Zero pressure on perfection

One crucial point deserves to be reiterated: a perfectly tidy house is not mandatory. A home isn't a static display. It's a living, breathing thing, evolving and transforming with the days and our habits. It's perfectly normal for things to move around and for clutter to appear occasionally. If you're happy with your home as it is, even if it's "imperfect," then that's fine.

In short, the 12-12-12 method is appealing because of its simplicity, effectiveness, and deeply human approach. By spending a few minutes sorting, donating, and tidying, you create a more peaceful environment while developing lasting habits. Accessible, motivating, and mindful, it transforms tidying into a positive activity.