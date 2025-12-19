Polar cold: this "weather bomb" that is hitting Europe

Storm Emilia struck during the night of December 15-16, 2025, initially hitting southern France. Depending on the region, its effects will continue until early next week, between December 22 and 23. Described as a "weather bomb" by experts, this low-pressure system is accompanied by intense cold and violent winds. With a sudden drop in pressure of 47 hPa in 24 hours, this rare phenomenon heralds extreme winter conditions.

What is a "weather bomb"?

This term refers to a rapidly deepening low-pressure system: at least 24 hPa in 24 hours. Here, Storm Emilia doubled this intensity with a drop of 47 hPa (from 996 to 949 hPa). As a result, the Scandinavian anticyclone is sending polar air, causing gusts of up to 150 km/h on the northern European coasts, snowstorms, and rogue waves in the North Sea.

Expected impacts on the continent

United Kingdom and Scandinavia: gusts of 130 to 150 km/h, heavy snow, blocked roads.

Benelux and Germany: Siberian cold wave (possible -10°C), freezing rain.

France: while the south was affected from December 15th, Brittany and the Channel are now experiencing winds of 80 to 90 km/h and intense rain, even though no orange alert has been activated for the moment.

Precautions for France and Europe

Avoid exposed coasts and secure the outside (close shutters, bring objects inside).

Anticipate snowfall and ice.

Follow weather reports and limit travel.

Météo-France emphasizes that this is a "classic" but amplified storm, with a risk of power outages and transport disruptions starting Thursday. The German Bundestag is warning of a "historic polar wave."

In summary, Europe is facing a period of exceptional winter conditions. Although the north of the continent is the most exposed, the effects are being felt as far away as France and beyond. Vigilance remains essential. This phenomenon serves as a reminder of the unpredictable power of the weather and the importance of being prepared for extreme weather events.