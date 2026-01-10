When water forms squares: this North American lake fascinates observers

A winter storm created a surreal spectacle on Lake Michigan in late December 2025: waves forming perfect geometric squares on the water's surface. This natural phenomenon, as mesmerizing as it is dangerous, serves as a reminder of the unpredictable power of the Great Lakes.

When two wave systems collide

This strange spectacle results from a "cross sea" or "square sea." Two wave systems, arriving from perpendicular directions, overlap and create this perfect geometry. The storm generated crosswinds that sculpted the water into spectacular right angles. On Lake Michigan, particularly exposed to winter storms, this phenomenon is not unprecedented, but it remains exceptional. Viral videos show sharp squares forming and then deforming under the influence of the underlying currents.

Absolutely WILD grid wave pattern in Lake Michigan off of Port Washington, WI 🌊 @SamKuffelWx pic.twitter.com/umSwJUbM0S — Michael Salm, MLS (@MichaelSalm) December 30, 2025

A danger hidden beneath the beauty

While the image may look like it came from a computer simulation, the reality is far more menacing. These square waves generate particularly violent rip currents, invisible from the shore. A boat caught in them risks immediate capsizing, while a swimmer would be swept far from the shore.

In the United States, these currents account for 80% of water rescue interventions and are the leading cause of drowning fatalities. Even on a freshwater lake, the hydrodynamic force rivals that of the ocean.

Lake Michigan, a site of extreme phenomena

The fifth largest lake in the world by surface area, Lake Michigan concentrates winds and currents in a shallow basin (average depth 85m). Winter storms can generate waves of up to 7 meters, rivaling those of the Atlantic Ocean. This "inland lake" sometimes behaves like a raging sea.

The phenomenon is also observed near the Île de Ré in France or in the North Sea, always in areas of crosswinds and converging currents. Duration: from a few minutes to several hours depending on the weather intensity.

Natural geometry, a very real threat

These square waves perfectly illustrate how nature creates complexity from simple phenomena. Two perpendicular winds, a superposition of waves, and the water spontaneously adopts this crystalline form. The mathematical beauty, however, conceals a lethal violence.

In short, a spectacle to admire from afar, never to provoke. Lake Michigan serves as a reminder that its waters, even when fresh, demand absolute respect for the elements.