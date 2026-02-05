This curvy model radiates confidence as she shows off her figure on the beach.

Curvy model Jocelyn Corona is lighting up social media with her photos on a sunny Puerto Rican beach, capturing the essence of body positivity. This Mexican native of Guadalajara radiates confidence, as evidenced by the enthusiastic reactions of her followers who find her "too beautiful."

A viral Instagram post

On her account @jocelyncorona_, Jocelyn shares photos in navy blue, holding a colorful smoothie, with a Puerto Rican flag in the background and the caption "📍🇵🇷🫡✨" . The images, taken on a lively beach, highlight her figure against an azure sky and turquoise sea. The photos show a relaxed pose: her hand shielding her eyes from the sun, sitting on a striped lounge chair, etc. The overall effect is one of joy and authenticity, reinforcing her message of empowerment.

Jocelyn Corona, curvy fashion icon

Born on December 22, 1997, Jocelyn began her modeling career in 2016 and quickly walked the runway for Chromat, Rebecca Minkoff, and The Blonds. Represented by Muse Management (NY), Women 360 (Paris), and Mad Models (Barcelona), she has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, collaborated with Fenty Beauty, Levi's, and Savage X Fenty, and graced the cover of ELLE Mexico. Jocelyn Corona celebrates body diversity, inspired by her mother.

Admiring reactions from fans

The comments are pouring in: "So beautiful!" , "Queen of the beach!" , "Pure inspiration!" Her posts generate thousands of likes, praising her confidence and natural beauty. Jocelyn promotes self-acceptance, turning every appearance into a plea for inclusivity in fashion. These photos in a navy blue outfit perfectly capture her summer vibe in Puerto Rico once again, set against a vibrant beach backdrop.

In short, Jocelyn Corona brilliantly embodies the curvy movement: in Puerto Rico, she radiates confidence by fully embracing her figure, garnering unanimous praise. Her journey, from Guadalajara to the world's catwalks, proves that authentic beauty wins hearts and redefines standards.