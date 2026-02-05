Search here...

This curvy model radiates confidence as she shows off her figure on the beach.

Models
Léa Michel
@jocelyncorona_/Instagram

Curvy model Jocelyn Corona is lighting up social media with her photos on a sunny Puerto Rican beach, capturing the essence of body positivity. This Mexican native of Guadalajara radiates confidence, as evidenced by the enthusiastic reactions of her followers who find her "too beautiful."

A viral Instagram post

On her account @jocelyncorona_, Jocelyn shares photos in navy blue, holding a colorful smoothie, with a Puerto Rican flag in the background and the caption "📍🇵🇷🫡✨" . The images, taken on a lively beach, highlight her figure against an azure sky and turquoise sea. The photos show a relaxed pose: her hand shielding her eyes from the sun, sitting on a striped lounge chair, etc. The overall effect is one of joy and authenticity, reinforcing her message of empowerment.

Jocelyn Corona, curvy fashion icon

Born on December 22, 1997, Jocelyn began her modeling career in 2016 and quickly walked the runway for Chromat, Rebecca Minkoff, and The Blonds. Represented by Muse Management (NY), Women 360 (Paris), and Mad Models (Barcelona), she has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, collaborated with Fenty Beauty, Levi's, and Savage X Fenty, and graced the cover of ELLE Mexico. Jocelyn Corona celebrates body diversity, inspired by her mother.

Admiring reactions from fans

The comments are pouring in: "So beautiful!" , "Queen of the beach!" , "Pure inspiration!" Her posts generate thousands of likes, praising her confidence and natural beauty. Jocelyn promotes self-acceptance, turning every appearance into a plea for inclusivity in fashion. These photos in a navy blue outfit perfectly capture her summer vibe in Puerto Rico once again, set against a vibrant beach backdrop.

In short, Jocelyn Corona brilliantly embodies the curvy movement: in Puerto Rico, she radiates confidence by fully embracing her figure, garnering unanimous praise. Her journey, from Guadalajara to the world's catwalks, proves that authentic beauty wins hearts and redefines standards.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"You wouldn't recognize her": the contrast between this model's naturalness and elegance is striking.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"You wouldn't recognize her": the contrast between this model's naturalness and elegance is striking.

"We don't recognize her" : that's the observation of internet users on social media regarding Loli Bahia. A...

"It's a big risk": this model's hobby could threaten her career

Kitty Wan is one of the few models who makes a living with her hands. Literally. Specializing in...

This curvy model breaks the rules with a beach outfit in an unexpected color

On Instagram, Denise Bidot captivated attention with a vibrant orange outfit during a relaxing moment by the water....

On the beach, plus-size model Paloma Elsesser surprises with a trendy fashion detail

Paloma Elsesser, a leading figure in inclusive modeling, continues to redefine the rules. Recently, she turned heads with...

"Still gorgeous": This American model's visit to South Africa sparks reactions

American actress and model Taylor Hill continues to captivate with her radiant charisma. During a getaway to Cape...

This curvy model is causing a sensation with a dress featuring an unexpected detail

British model Alva Claire, renowned for her commitment to body diversity in fashion, made headlines this week. Spotted...

© 2025 The Body Optimist