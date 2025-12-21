Search here...

This Spanish model is causing a sensation with her 2000s-inspired photos.

Cindy Kimberly, a Spanish model of Dutch origin, has once again made a strong impression. In her recent series of photos shared on Instagram, she revisits the aesthetics of the 2000s, blending retro glamour, cinematic nostalgia, and a confident attitude.

A return to the "Y2K" aesthetic

Cindy Kimberly displays a clear affinity for the visual codes of the early 2000s: warm lighting, glittering accessories, and sets reminiscent of the pop music videos of the era. Through her staging, she revives the "fashion icon" spirit of that generation—a blend of spontaneity and sophistication that evokes the dawn of the digital age.

This series of photos revisits this trend with a personal touch: carefully posed and framed shots, and a subdued atmosphere. The Spanish model's followers immediately noticed the attention to detail, praising her artistic eye and her ability to capture nostalgia.

A nod to "The Bling Ring"

The detail that particularly charmed her fans was the last photo in the carousel: a subtle reference to Sofia Coppola's film "The Bling Ring." It captures the spirit of the movie, a blend of fascination with fashion and gentle critique of celebrity worship. This cinematic touch generated a lot of buzz in the comments. Internet users loved this artistic nod, flooding the comments section with enthusiastic and admiring messages: "iconic," "she totally understands the 2000s aesthetic," and "worthy of a movie."

In summary, by revisiting the world of the 2000s without falling into caricature, Cindy Kimberly proves that she knows how to transform a simple publication into a true moment of aesthetics and pop culture.

This plus-size model dresses up as a cowboy and causes a sensation

