This plus-size model shines in an original lace outfit

Candice Huffine, a pioneer of plus-size fashion, captivates once again in a black lace pantsuit that accentuates her figure. This chic look reaffirms her role as a body-positive icon, far removed from the restrictive stereotypes of the fashion world.

An inclusive lace design

The ensemble blends delicate transparency with floral lace motifs, designed to hug the curves without constricting them. Candice poses confidently, transforming this chic black pantsuit into a manifesto of glamour accessible to all body types.

Candice Huffine, ambassador of shapes

Known for her Chromat and Savage x Fenty campaigns, she has a string of collaborations that place plus-size models at the heart of the luxury industry. This selfie underscores, once again, her commitment: beauty comes in all sizes, and lace is for every woman.

A strong impact for inclusive fashion

Radiating confidence in this chic fashion piece, model Candice Huffine inspires thousands of followers to embrace their bodies, boosting the visibility of inclusive fashion. Her natural charisma makes each photo a visual plea for a more representative industry.

Through this striking appearance, Candice Huffine reminds us that fashion gains power when it celebrates all body types. By elegantly showcasing lace, she does more than simply wear an outfit: she embodies a modern, inclusive, and liberating vision of the body. A clear message to both the industry and the public: beauty comes in many forms, and that is precisely what makes it unforgettable.