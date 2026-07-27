This tip can help remove a grease stain more easily

A simple splash of oil or a trace of butter can quickly ruin your look. Fortunately, there's a simple method to increase your chances of removing a grease stain, provided you act quickly.

The first reflex that changes everything

When faced with a grease stain, the immediate urge to rub is often to do so. However, this is precisely what you should avoid. By rubbing with a cloth, you risk spreading the grease and forcing it even deeper into the fabric fibers. The correct method is to gently dab the area with absorbent paper or a clean cloth. This removes the excess grease without setting it further. The sooner you do this, the better your chances of success.

Absorbent powder, an unexpected ally

Once the excess is removed, here's a simple yet effective trick: generously cover the stain with an absorbent powder. Talcum powder, cornstarch, baking soda, or even flour will do the trick. Their role is to gradually absorb the grease trapped in the fabric fibers. Let it sit for at least thirty minutes.

If the stain is old or particularly deep, leaving it on for several hours will be even more beneficial. Then simply remove the powder with a soft brush. Often, this step alone is enough to significantly reduce the stain.

A little help with a gentle degreaser

If a slight stain remains, a little dish soap can complete the cleaning. A few drops directly onto the stain are usually enough. Let it sit for about ten minutes before gently blotting, then rinse with lukewarm water. You can then machine wash the garment, respecting the maximum temperature indicated on its care label. This combination of absorbent powder and mild degreaser often provides excellent results on everyday fabrics.

Mistakes that can ruin your efforts

Even after a successful wash, a few precautions remain essential. The first is to avoid the dryer until the stain has completely disappeared. The heat risks permanently setting grease residue into the fibers, making removal much more difficult. Also, remember to check the garment as soon as it comes out of the washing machine before drying or storing it. Finally, if you use a cleaning product on colored fabric, it's always recommended to test it first on an inconspicuous area.

Special care should be taken with delicate materials.

Clothing made of silk, wool, or other delicate materials requires extra care. While absorbent powders are generally well-tolerated, degreasing products can sometimes damage the fibers. For a precious garment or a particularly delicate textile, professional cleaning is therefore preferable to preserve its quality and durability.

Ultimately, taking care of your clothes is also taking care of your style. A stain treated within minutes is much more likely to disappear than one left untreated. By adopting the right habits, you can more easily preserve your favorite pieces and maintain a consistently impeccable look.