Is your closet bursting at the seams? These tips can help you declutter!

Is your wardrobe overflowing, and yet you sometimes feel like you have "nothing to wear"? Before you make a complete overhaul, remember that decluttering isn't mandatory. If you want to lighten your wardrobe at your own pace and without pressure, a few tips can make the task easier.

Sorting things out, yes. Under pressure, no.

There's no need to turn your wardrobe into a spring cleaning project or force yourself to have a perfectly tidy home just because that's supposedly what you should do. Everyone does things their own way, according to their daily life, their desires, and their relationship with clothes. The goal isn't to have three shirts, two pairs of pants, and a wardrobe worthy of a catalog. It's more about finding a closet where you can see what you actually own. If you're intentionally wanting to declutter, here are a few tips to help you get started without feeling guilty.

1. Take everything out, but don't go for a marathon

This is probably the least appealing part: completely emptying your wardrobe. Yet, it's also the part that allows you to see each garment in a new light. When clothes stay on their hangers, you risk only seeing the ones that immediately catch your eye. By taking them out, you truly become aware of what you own. To avoid an endless task, allow about two hours and work category by category: tops, then bottoms, then coats, for example. This way, you can conserve your energy until the end.

2. Three batteries to see more clearly

Once you've taken out your clothes, there's no need to create multiple categories. Three piles will suffice: keep, get rid of, and undecided. This last pile is particularly useful. It prevents you from having to make an immediate decision and allows you to set aside the clothes you're still unsure about. Place them in a sealed box and give yourself three months. If you haven't missed certain items at all during that time, you'll probably find it easier to part with them.

3. The three key questions

For each item of clothing, a few questions can help you overcome the famous "you never know".

Have you worn it in the last twelve months?

If you saw it in a store today, would you buy it again at the same price?

Can you pair it with at least three other items from your wardrobe?

If the answer is consistently no, the garment might deserve to join the "I'm getting rid of it" pile. The infamous "just in case" can indeed take up a lot of space. Keeping an outfit for a hypothetical occasion is fine, if you really like it. However, if it remains at the back of the closet simply because you're afraid you might need it someday, you can also allow yourself to reconsider this decision.

4. The mini test of inverted handlebars

Here's a simple method to observe your habits without relying on your memory. Turn all your hangers the same way. After wearing an item of clothing, hang it up the other way. After six months, the items whose hangers haven't moved will give you a very clear indication of what you actually wear. No need to feel guilty about forgotten clothes: this test simply makes your habits more visible.

5. Reorganize to better see what you like

Sorting through your clothes is one thing, but being able to enjoy them afterward is another. Group your clothes by category, and then perhaps by color. You'll spot duplicates much more easily. It's often at this point that you realize you own several very similar versions of the same item: five white shirts, several almost identical sweaters, or an impressive collection of black tops. Out-of-season clothes can be stored up high or in boxes. This leaves the most accessible section for the pieces you're currently wearing.

6. And what about the clothes you're getting rid of?

Not all clothes deserve the same fate. A garment in good condition can be donated or resold. If it's damaged but easily repairable, consider a tailor: a zipper, a hem, or a small repair can significantly extend its lifespan. As for truly worn-out clothes, it's best to take them to a suitable textile collection point rather than throwing them away with the regular household waste.

In short, the goal isn't to have an empty closet, nor to comply with a new injunction to tidy up. A functional closet is above all a clear one, where you know what you own and can easily find the pieces you like to wear. And for those who wish to maintain this balance over time, a very simple rule can help: one item in, one item out. Adopt this only if it suits you, of course. No medal will be awarded here for "the most minimalist closet."