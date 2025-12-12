Christina Aguilera's daughter admits she prefers her mother without makeup for this very specific reason.

Known for her glamorous looks and bold makeup, Christina Aguilera surprised everyone by revealing that her 10-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, prefers her… au naturel. A guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show in early December 2025, the singer shared that her youngest daughter adores her unadorned face and freckles, a touching testament to the authenticity and simplicity of the mother-daughter relationship.

"She likes my freckles."

Christina Aguilera tenderly explained that Summer loves the "no-makeup mama" look. "As soon as I get home from a shoot, she says, 'Can you take it all off now? It's time to be cozy,'" Christina recounts. The little girl is particularly fond of her mother's natural face: "She likes my freckles, and I often cover them up, but she loves them," the singer confides. This preference is prompting Christina Aguilera to rethink her relationship with her image, she who has embodied very glamorous looks for over two decades.

A creative child and already an artist

Beyond their shared appreciation for beauty, Summer seems to have inherited her mother's artistic talent. The singer describes her daughter as "an artist at heart," passionate about painting, drawing, and creating masks. Recently, she has even taken an interest in acting and taken some theater classes. Christina Aguilera is careful, however, not to impose anything on her: "I want her to follow her passions and remain free to make her own choices."

A son who was "more difficult to impress"

While Summer is "Mom's number one fan," Christina Aguilera admits that "cool mom points" are harder to earn with her 18-year-old son, Max. "Kids bring you back to reality. They'll tell you everything, even things you don't want to hear," she says humorously.

Behind the spotlight, Christina Aguilera shows that she remains, above all, a loving mother, attentive to the values she instills. Her daughter's admiration for her natural face reminds us of a simple truth: authentic beauty lies in sincerity, not perfection. And sometimes, a child's gaze is enough to make us rediscover what we forget to love about ourselves.