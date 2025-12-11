Search here...

This Korean actress fascinates with an unexpectedly "natural" look

Léa Michel
@xeesoxee/Instagram

South Korean actress and model Han So Hee, known for her smoky makeup and intense red lips, surprises with a "no-makeup" look.

A departure from the "sultry" look

Han So Hee is usually known for her striking makeup: bold eyeliner, dark eyeshadow, and a red lip that accentuate her intense charisma. In her new photos, she appears with very little makeup, revealing her natural skin. Her deliberately minimalist styling gives her a completely different aura. This contrast is surprising and captivating, revealing a more authentic side of the actress while demonstrating her ability to transform her image with disarming simplicity.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofie (@adoring_sohee)

A "natural" face that reveals another aura

Without her iconic smoky eye, her features appear more serene, conveying a naturalness that contrasts sharply with her previous image. This look highlights another facet of her beauty, less dramatic but just as captivating, demonstrating her versatility in front of the camera. The softness of her gaze reveals a new, almost unexpected sensitivity. This understated simplicity reveals an authentic elegance, as if Han So Hee is finally allowing the delicacy of her features to shine through. We discover a more intimate, approachable charm, proving that even without artifice, Han So Hee manages to capture attention with disarming ease.

Fan reactions

Online communities are buzzing with comments: some fans say Han So Hee resembles a Japanese actress, others compare her aura to an actress from the South Korean TV series "Mr. Sunshine," while many find her both "beautiful" and almost "disconcerting" because she looks so different. Many praise this more raw and effortless style, believing it proves Han So Hee can pull off anything, from glamorous looks to a nearly makeup-free face.

With this more refined look, Han So Hee proves once again her ability to reinvent herself while captivating audiences. Far from tarnishing her image, this shift towards a more natural look reveals a new depth. A transformation applauded by her fans, confirming that her power to fascinate transcends the realms of makeup or glamour.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
At 52, Heidi Klum is tanning and showing off her figure on the beach
Article suivant
"Your butt isn't that big": when a famous singer responds to sexist and racist remarks

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Your butt isn't that big": when a famous singer responds to sexist and racist remarks

Sometimes a single sentence is enough to highlight much broader issues. Recently, singer Theodora responded with strength and...

At 52, Heidi Klum is tanning and showing off her figure on the beach

German-American model, television presenter, and actress Heidi Klum continues to demonstrate that she fully accepts her body and...

At 20, this Japanese pop icon reveals her "transmasculine" identity

On December 6, 2025, her twentieth birthday, Cocona, a member of the Japanese girl group XG, made a...

Wearing a skirt, this Hungarian model shows off a bold winter look.

At every public appearance, Barbara Palvin captivates the attention of photographers and internet users alike. The Hungarian model...

Targeted by a "fatphobic" joke, this singer proudly shows off her figure

When a fat-shaming "joke" about her circulated on social media, Lizzo chose to respond in her own way—with...

Tired of being "Pamela Anderson", the actress wants to change her name

Her name is known worldwide, synonymous with the 1990s, "Baywatch," and the sultry image of the beautiful Californian....

© 2025 The Body Optimist