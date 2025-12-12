At 48, Shakira sets the stage ablaze in a sculptural dress.

Shakira recently caused a sensation with a spectacular look that set both the stage and social media ablaze. The Colombian star has once again proven that she is a style and performance icon.

A spectacular corset

During her concert in Buenos Aires, Shakira appeared in a blue metallic corset paired with a striking azure mermaid dress. The dress featured two sculpted wolves on the corset, a detail that intrigued and captivated many fans, who were delighted by this nod to her strong visual style.

A sculptural dress on stage

The dress was distinguished by concentric pleats at the hem that cascaded down at different levels, creating an impression of frozen, almost architectural movement. This construction, combined with the dress's intense color, made Shakira stand out on stage and reinforced the "mermaid" effect of the outfit.

A minimalist stylistic choice, and not only that

Shakira opted for a very minimalist look, foregoing accessories to allow the dress and corset to take center stage. The only additional touch was a muted red lipstick, which added a note of sophistication without detracting from her silhouette.

Beyond her stunning look, the evening was all the more memorable because her two sons joined her on stage to sing. This moment of family connection, combined with the power of her performance, was widely praised by fans, who saw it as a touching balance between superstar and proud mother.

In short, with this remarkable appearance, Shakira confirms once again her ability to reinvent her image while remaining true to her artistic identity. Between stylistic audacity, a magnetic stage presence, and shared emotion with her children, the singer reminds us why she remains one of the most influential artists of her generation.