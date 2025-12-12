Search here...

At 48, Shakira sets the stage ablaze in a sculptural dress.

Léa Michel
@shakira/Instagram

Shakira recently caused a sensation with a spectacular look that set both the stage and social media ablaze. The Colombian star has once again proven that she is a style and performance icon.

A spectacular corset

During her concert in Buenos Aires, Shakira appeared in a blue metallic corset paired with a striking azure mermaid dress. The dress featured two sculpted wolves on the corset, a detail that intrigued and captivated many fans, who were delighted by this nod to her strong visual style.

A sculptural dress on stage

The dress was distinguished by concentric pleats at the hem that cascaded down at different levels, creating an impression of frozen, almost architectural movement. This construction, combined with the dress's intense color, made Shakira stand out on stage and reinforced the "mermaid" effect of the outfit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

A minimalist stylistic choice, and not only that

Shakira opted for a very minimalist look, foregoing accessories to allow the dress and corset to take center stage. The only additional touch was a muted red lipstick, which added a note of sophistication without detracting from her silhouette.

Beyond her stunning look, the evening was all the more memorable because her two sons joined her on stage to sing. This moment of family connection, combined with the power of her performance, was widely praised by fans, who saw it as a touching balance between superstar and proud mother.

In short, with this remarkable appearance, Shakira confirms once again her ability to reinvent her image while remaining true to her artistic identity. Between stylistic audacity, a magnetic stage presence, and shared emotion with her children, the singer reminds us why she remains one of the most influential artists of her generation.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
The captivating beauty of this South African model's face

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

The captivating beauty of this South African model's face

South African model Candice Swanepoel has once again captivated social media with a close-up Instagram video of her...

Christina Aguilera's daughter admits she prefers her mother without makeup for this very specific reason.

Known for her glamorous looks and bold makeup, Christina Aguilera surprised everyone by revealing that her 10-year-old daughter,...

In lingerie, Lily Allen celebrates her body at 40 and shatters stereotypes.

With a few glamorous photos and a badass attitude, Lily Allen transforms this decade transition into a declaration...

She weighs 70 kg and is considered "too heavy" for her sport

Viktoria Hansova, the 2024 junior world skeleton champion, faces an absurd paradox: at 1.78 meters tall and weighing...

"Your butt isn't that big": when a famous singer responds to sexist and racist remarks

Sometimes a single sentence is enough to highlight much broader issues. Recently, singer Theodora responded with strength and...

This Korean actress fascinates with an unexpectedly "natural" look

South Korean actress and model Han So Hee, known for her smoky makeup and intense red lips, surprises...

© 2025 The Body Optimist