"Isn't she cold?": In Paris, this singer opts for a daring outfit

Léa Michel
In Paris, singer Tate McRae recently sported an outfit that caused a sensation on social media. Micro-shorts, tights, and a structured blazer: a look that sparked mixed reactions, ranging from admiration to questions about the cold winter weather.

A romantic Parisian style

Canadian singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress Tate McRae shared an Instagram carousel capturing her romantic Valentine's Day getaway to the French capital. Among the photos, she poses in black micro-shorts paired with tights, a fitted black blazer, and knee-high boots, all topped off with a red rose for the occasion. This blend of Parisian chic and daring plays on contrasts: structured sophistication and a playful spirit.

Enthusiastic reactions despite the winter cold

The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and complimentary comments, such as "Paris suits you well" and "So beautiful." True to the tradition of wearing shorter outfits in winter, however, internet users couldn't help but wonder: "Isn't she cold?" or similar comments, highlighting the exposure to the chilly February temperatures in Paris. Paradoxically, these remarks didn't dampen the overall enthusiasm: fans loved the combination, proving that boldness always pays off in fashion.

Tate McRae's carousel expands the mood with a mirror selfie in a warm red-toned bedroom, a close-up of her legs in a car, and cozy snapshots of Parisian cafés. These images capture a "relaxed vibe," reinforcing the image of an artist who has mastered the art of lifestyle staging.

Ultimately, this appearance is consistent with Tate McRae's fashion choices, which excel at merging streetwear trends with European elegance. In Paris, the quintessential fashion capital, his "Valentine's look" confirms once again that boldness triumphs over climate concerns, transforming questions about the cold into veiled compliments.

At 63, Demi Moore opts for elegance in a black lace dress
"Still as beautiful as ever": at 55, this actress shines on the beach alongside a horse

