Search here...

Jennifer Lopez's pre-gym beauty routine sparks reactions

Léa Michel
@jlo/Instagram

On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez constantly shares moments from her daily life, from wellness and beauty to promoting her brand. This time, the American star sparked a real debate by posting a video of herself getting ready to go… to the gym. Full makeup, multiple skincare products, serums, and blush: a ritual that some internet users deemed "totally unnecessary for a workout," while others praised "her professionalism and radiance."

A makeup tutorial

In her video, JLo is seen putting on her workout clothes before applying several products from her own beauty line. She starts with a neck serum, then a glow serum, before moving on to foundation, bronzer, a touch of cream blush, mascara, and lip balm. The American actress, singer, producer, dancer, and businesswoman describes each step of her routine, highlighting how her products contribute to her radiant complexion and confidence. In conclusion, she declares that she feels "ready for the day" and "comfortable in her own skin."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Internet users divided between admiration and annoyance

While many fans praised her "appearance and energy," some internet users were quick to ridicule the video. Several comments highlighted the "excessive" nature of her preparation: "All this just to go to the gym?" wrote one user.

Other voices rose up in defense of the singer, arguing that she was simply promoting her products and that there was nothing wrong with feeling beautiful while wearing makeup, even for a workout. "Let her live! If it motivates her to go to the gym, all the better," one fan argued.

The opinion of the experts

Dermatologists and estheticians generally agree that wearing makeup for sports isn't ideal for the skin. Between perspiration, contact with the ground and sports equipment, makeup—especially foundation—can suffocate the skin, clog pores, and promote breakouts. Not to mention the risk of stains on clothing or machines. However, while makeup can be a way to feel good and confident, everyone is free to do what suits them best: the most important thing is to feel comfortable in your own skin, with or without makeup.

Between amused criticism and admiring comments, Jennifer Lopez's latest video illustrates the contrasting perceptions internet users have of influencers and celebrities. While some see it as "a superficial cult of appearance," others praise "a woman fully embracing her image and success." One thing is certain: JLo continues to make headlines—and generate buzz—whether she's wearing makeup or not.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
At 76, this iconic model is making a comeback.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 76, this iconic model is making a comeback.

British model, actress, and singer Twiggy is back in the spotlight as the face of Burberry's Spring/Summer 2026...

"She doesn't age": Sofía Vergara shows off in a striking dark outfit

Sofía Vergara, the iconic Colombian star and icon of "Modern Family," once again captivated everyone at a recent...

At 67, Madonna caused a sensation in a fitted dress.

The queen of pop, Madonna, once again captivates with an outfit that blends sensuality, power, and freedom. An...

"Every time, I forget how beautiful she is": Zendaya praised for her "natural beauty"

The first photos from the film "The Drama" sparked a flood of admiring comments. At the center of...

They claim to be conjoined twins, but their success is puzzling.

With over 280,000 followers in record time, the "partner" influencers Valeria and Camila are attracting as much like...

Amal Clooney celebrates her 48th birthday: a look back at her iconic looks

Amal Clooney recently celebrated her 48th birthday surrounded by loved ones. It was the perfect opportunity to pay...

© 2025 The Body Optimist