Jennifer Lopez's pre-gym beauty routine sparks reactions

On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez constantly shares moments from her daily life, from wellness and beauty to promoting her brand. This time, the American star sparked a real debate by posting a video of herself getting ready to go… to the gym. Full makeup, multiple skincare products, serums, and blush: a ritual that some internet users deemed "totally unnecessary for a workout," while others praised "her professionalism and radiance."

A makeup tutorial

In her video, JLo is seen putting on her workout clothes before applying several products from her own beauty line. She starts with a neck serum, then a glow serum, before moving on to foundation, bronzer, a touch of cream blush, mascara, and lip balm. The American actress, singer, producer, dancer, and businesswoman describes each step of her routine, highlighting how her products contribute to her radiant complexion and confidence. In conclusion, she declares that she feels "ready for the day" and "comfortable in her own skin."

Internet users divided between admiration and annoyance

While many fans praised her "appearance and energy," some internet users were quick to ridicule the video. Several comments highlighted the "excessive" nature of her preparation: "All this just to go to the gym?" wrote one user.

Other voices rose up in defense of the singer, arguing that she was simply promoting her products and that there was nothing wrong with feeling beautiful while wearing makeup, even for a workout. "Let her live! If it motivates her to go to the gym, all the better," one fan argued.

The opinion of the experts

Dermatologists and estheticians generally agree that wearing makeup for sports isn't ideal for the skin. Between perspiration, contact with the ground and sports equipment, makeup—especially foundation—can suffocate the skin, clog pores, and promote breakouts. Not to mention the risk of stains on clothing or machines. However, while makeup can be a way to feel good and confident, everyone is free to do what suits them best: the most important thing is to feel comfortable in your own skin, with or without makeup.

Between amused criticism and admiring comments, Jennifer Lopez's latest video illustrates the contrasting perceptions internet users have of influencers and celebrities. While some see it as "a superficial cult of appearance," others praise "a woman fully embracing her image and success." One thing is certain: JLo continues to make headlines—and generate buzz—whether she's wearing makeup or not.