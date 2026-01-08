At 63, she asks if shorts have become "too vulgar for her age"

What if a simple garment was enough to shake up decades of conventions? On Instagram, a seemingly lighthearted video has sparked a debate far deeper than it appears. In just a few seconds, a 63-year-old woman brought a fundamental question back to the forefront: when should we start covering our bodies? Spoiler alert: never.

A question that sparks reactions

On her Instagram account, Catherine Haïm, known for her bold style and outspokenness, posted a Reel that sparked a reaction far beyond her community. Facing the camera, dressed in a perfectly stylish pair of shorts, she poses a seemingly naive question: are shorts after 60 forbidden, inappropriate, or simply very cool? Three options, a smile, and the comments section explodes.

Behind this staging lies a much broader question. How far does women's freedom of dress extend as they age? And above all, who decides what is "acceptable" or not? Catherine Haïm invites us to reflect on these invisible rules that still too often impose themselves on women's bodies.

Enthusiastic supporters

Unsurprisingly, the reactions were numerous and varied. A large number of internet users praised her boldness and energy. Many saw in the video a breath of fresh air, an encouragement to reclaim one's image without being confined by age. Some messages even evoked a feeling of joyful urgency: to wear what you love now, without waiting for external validation that may never come. Shorts then become a symbol of pleasure and self-love.

The criticisms persist

The debate also reveals persistent resistance. Other, more severe comments deem the outfit inappropriate, even ridiculous. For these critical voices, shorts remain a privilege reserved for youth, as if showing one's legs becomes indecent as soon as the age on one's ID card changes. These reactions reflect a still very normative view of the female body, where age imposes strict limits on visibility and the desire to be seen.

A nuanced position to remind us of the personal choice

Between these two camps, a few more nuanced opinions remind us that everything depends on style, context, and personal preference. This position, without explicitly stating it, refocuses the debate where it should always be: on individual choice. Because there is no single way to be elegant or appropriate in one's clothing.

Shorts as a symbol of freedom

What's striking about this story isn't the shorts themselves, but what they represent. Through this video, Catherine Haïm highlights a generational divide, but also a shift in attitudes. More and more women refuse to become invisible with age. They assert their right to love their bodies as they are—strong, mature, unique—and to celebrate them without shame.

Ultimately, at 63, asking this question publicly is already an answer in itself. It reminds us that comfort, confidence, and the pleasure of feeling good in one's clothes are ageless. And above all, that true elegance lies in this rediscovered freedom: the freedom to dress for oneself, and not to conform to outdated rules.