Too muscular for the uniform? This flight attendant is breaking the mold.

She has a body sculpted by weightlifting and a steely figure, but her biceps feel cramped in her work uniform. A flight attendant, content creator @leonasim_fitness has a strict dress code that she can't deviate from. Her company's standard-sized uniform doesn't fit her muscular build, and her powerful arms strain the seams, which threaten to burst with every shift. This uniform silently reminds everyone of the physical criteria for this still-stereotypical job.

Prominent biceps "not very compatible with the uniform"

When she's not pumping iron on weight benches, she's pushing trolleys through the narrow aisles of airplanes. On the ground, sneakers and leggings are practically a second skin. But in the air, a skirt suit is non-negotiable and seems like the obvious choice against her veiny skin. The content creator @leonasim_fitness, who shares both behind-the-scenes glimpses of her work and her physical feats, is a little constricted in her bright red work outfit.

Her muscles struggle to find their place within these clothes, which seem designed based on Barbie's measurements. Unlike her workout clothes, which have the advantage of being stretchy and moving with her toned body, her uniform is almost rigidly fixed to her figure. Her biceps , even at rest, push against the seams of her blazer and constantly lift her sleeves. She has to tug at them every second to adjust the garment and meet the required impeccable look.

And when she tenses her muscles, a bulge appears through the fabric, giving the impression that it's about to burst. Even though the flight attendant laughs it off and addresses this wardrobe malfunction with humor, she's highlighting a hidden reality: uniforms are molded to rigid standards , reflecting a glaring lack of body diversity. In the airline industry, flight attendants are subject to strict physical requirements, as if a slim figure and a Hollywood smile were necessary to reassure passengers.

Discretion hidden behind the seams

Put your hair up in a bun, wear visible but not ostentatious makeup, regularly powder your nose if it's oily, cover your tattoos with foundation, have a "harmonious" figure and a "healthy" BMI. To hope to serve coffee at 10,000 meters altitude and travel the globe for free, you almost have to have the sugar-coated, flawless appearance of a Victoria's Secret Angel. It's a bit like applying to a beauty pageant, but the professional version.

Flight attendants are the face of the airline: they must inspire friendliness, safety, and kindness. And the uniform contributes to this overall feeling of trust and professionalism. However, as @leonasim_fitness demonstrates, these garments adhere to an ideal and make those who fall short feel guilty. A slightly too visible muscle, a roll of fat that stands out… these bodily details are not welcome under this colorful canvas.

While some airlines have relaxed their dress codes, making trousers acceptable for women and skirts for men, others remain attached to old traditions. These uniforms bearing each airline's logo are an extension of the dictates of thinness and, unwittingly, perpetuate the myth of the slender woman. Moreover, one only needs to look at the lineup at the aircraft gates: the flight attendants give the impression of being clones.

Breaking the stereotypes about flight attendants

Often perceived as mere extras or compared to glorified mascots, flight attendants are reduced to a simple fantasy. In the collective imagination, they have endless legs, an incredibly slim waist, a graceful posture, and a dazzling smile. However, even if the profiles within the crew remain somewhat similar, there are women who defy the slender figure and challenge this overly "softened" image of femininity.

This is what content creator @leonasim_fitness does with her muscles, which she can hardly hide or minimize. She refuses to change her workout routine or sacrifice her bench press exercises to do her job and blend in with her outfit. It's not up to her to change her look, but to the stylists behind these creations.

Content creator @leonasim_fitness, who lives and breathes bodybuilding, defies the conventions of the sport and challenges stereotypes. She has a strong and resilient body that withstands anything, even the fashion-driven upheavals of the industry.