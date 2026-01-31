Search here...

In her photos, this top athlete promotes a body-positive image

Body positive
Fabienne Ba.
@romane_dicko/Instagram

She shines on the tatami and on social media. Romane Dicko, a top-level judoka, proudly displays herself in photos that celebrate self-acceptance, far removed from imposed norms. A powerful, inspiring, and resolutely body-positive message.

An athlete who fully celebrates her image

Romane Dicko, Olympic medalist and a leading figure in French judo, is more than just an athlete. On Instagram, she shares a series of photos in which she presents herself as she truly is, unfiltered and uncompromising. These images simply celebrate a strong, vibrant, and dynamic body, and a woman who allows herself to exist fully.

In a world where bodies are constantly scrutinized, compared, and sometimes judged, this approach is anything but insignificant. Romane Dicko chooses to present herself with sincerity, in a posture of confidence and self-respect. She doesn't seek approval: she asserts her right to be seen, recognized, and valued.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Romane Dicko (@romane_dicko)

A committed and personal statement

By accompanying her photographs with intimate text, Romane Dicko shares much more than images: she delivers a profound message about self-love. She speaks of choosing oneself, of loving one's body, but also one's energy, one's character, one's way of taking up space, of falling, of getting back up, of being free, assertive, and whole. This message goes far beyond the question of physical appearance.

She reminds us that self-esteem isn't limited to what we see in the mirror. It encompasses personality, resilience, inner strength, and the ability to move forward despite obstacles. By valuing all these dimensions, Romane Dicko offers a comprehensive, healthy, and powerful vision of self-confidence.

Body positivity in elite sport

In competitive sport, the body is often perceived as a tool for performance. It is measured, analyzed, optimized, sometimes reduced to numbers, statistics, or aesthetic standards. Yet, not all bodies are the same, and all can perform well.

By proudly displaying her body as it is, Romane Dicko sends a powerful message: sporting success doesn't depend on a standardized physique. Power, agility, endurance, and determination aren't solely measured by size. Her journey is shining proof of this. She embodies a diversity of high-performing, legitimate, and admirable bodies.

A response to the injunctions

In a context where certain media trends seem to be promoting ideals of extreme thinness, Romane Dicko's message resonates like a breath of fresh air. She refuses to conform to these demands and reminds us that every body deserves respect, dignity, and consideration. Her initiative invites us to question norms, broaden representations, and celebrate the diversity of shapes, sizes, and stories. She does not advocate for a single model, but defends the fundamental right to be oneself, without shame or justification.

An influence that goes beyond the realm of sports

Romane Dicko is not only a champion in the sporting arena. She has also established herself as an inspiring voice on issues of self-esteem, representation, and freedom of bodily expression. Her message resonates far beyond the world of judo, particularly with younger generations, who are often confronted with unrealistic standards.

By showing herself with honesty and pride, she paves the way for a more inclusive and compassionate view of the body. She reminds us that beauty is not limited to shape or size, but resides in confidence, inner strength, and authenticity.

Through her images and words, Romane Dicko offers much more than a body-positive message: she proposes a new way of inhabiting one's body, with respect, love, and power. An invitation to choose yourself, too, without hesitation.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
The bloated belly, this silent complex that bothers so many women

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

The bloated belly, this silent complex that bothers so many women

Invisible to some, uncomfortable for many, a bloated stomach is one of the most common insecurities among women....

At 56, she explores styles that many don't dare to try.

The one thing a woman over 50 shouldn't have to carry is the weight of expectations and shame....

Criticized for her physique, this rugby player deconstructs the stereotypes about female athletes.

American rugby player, content creator, and true role model of self-confidence, Ilona Maher doesn't mince words. The bronze...

Nadia Aboulhosn, the plus-size model who is redefining fashion in her own way

Nadia Aboulhosn, a plus-size model born in Orlando, Florida, is redefining inclusive fashion with her style and activism...

This café employs only women who have suffered acid burns and changes perceptions

Every year in India, 1,000 women are burned with acid, and those who survive bear lifelong physical scars....

At 58, she skis in an improbable outfit and defies age-related norms.

While we shiver and pile on layers of clothing, a woman in her fifties sheds her ski suit...

© 2025 The Body Optimist