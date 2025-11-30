Search here...

She gave (almost) the same first name to her triplets, and the reason will surprise you.

Parenting
Léa Michel
Freepik

Artisha Davis, a mother from New Orleans (Louisiana - USA), chose a unique way to name her triplets born in October 2024.

Three first names… that nobody knows how to pronounce

According to Today , Artisha Davis explains that while searching for names with strong meanings during a late-night Instagram session, she came across "Daviane," a name she learned means "beloved." Touched by this meaning, she created two variations: "Davianna" and "Davian," thus giving each of her children a personalized version of this name that was dear to her heart.

However, this unusual choice has a funny drawback: "Nobody knows how to pronounce their names," she says with a laugh. The names are so similar that even she sometimes mixes them up. To clarify, "Davianna" is pronounced "Dah-vee-AH-nuh," "Davian," her only son, is pronounced "Day-vee-in," and "Daviane" is pronounced "Day-vee-on."

A family tradition that is passed down

Artisha Davis, herself a twin, explains that this custom stems from her personal experience, as she and her sister have very similar first names and have often been victims of administrative mix-ups. To avoid marginalizing her fourth daughter, born this fall, she chose a name also similar in sound and rhythm, "Devyn," so that she would feel included in this sibling group so close in age.

This unusual story blends love, originality and a sincere desire to create a strong bond between her children through their first names.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
This 50-year-old mother's choice is dividing the internet
Do you post pictures of your children on social media? Here's what you probably don't know

