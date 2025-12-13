FOFO, this new modern syndrome: here's how to know if you have it

FOFO, or "fear of finding out," is a modern syndrome that leads people to avoid medical consultations or screenings for fear of a serious diagnosis, succeeding FOMO (fear of missing out). This phenomenon, which is expected to grow significantly by 2025, reflects an increasing need for control over one's life, but risks delaying vital treatments and reducing the chances of recovery.

Origins and manifestations of the FOFO

Emerging in the wake of social media and widespread anxiety, FOFO (fear of receiving bad news) manifests as a refusal to undergo examinations such as mammograms or prostate tests, for fear of receiving negative results. It can occur in isolation or be linked to disorders such as hypochondria, OCD, or iatrophobia stemming from negative medical experiences. Psychologists note that some individuals compensate by compulsively searching for answers on Google or using chatbots, thus exacerbating their anxiety.

A concrete impact on public health

A 2025 US survey of 2,000 working adults revealed that three out of five avoid medical checkups due to fear or embarrassment, a major obstacle to early detection. In France, experts like Dr. Lounici emphasize that this fear particularly hinders breast cancer screening, resulting in a "missed opportunity" for diseases that are curable if detected early.

Strategies to overcome FOFO

To overcome this blockage, specialists recommend rationally weighing the benefits of early diagnosis against perceived risks, and being less likely to underestimate one's resilience in the face of the results. Suggested practices include: grouping tests into a single session, having a trusted friend or family member with you, planning a reward after the consultation, and engaging in calming activities while waiting for results. If the fear persists, therapy with a psychologist is necessary to dismantle this mechanism.

In summary, FOFO illustrates how information overload and the illusion of control undermine preventative healthcare, but its growing recognition paves the way for educational campaigns and improved psychological support. Recognizing its symptoms—chronic medical avoidance, obsessive online research—is the first step toward regaining control of one's health without succumbing to the paralysis of fear.