Here's why you might feel pressured at work as the holidays approach.

The arrival of the holidays should evoke sweetness, sparkle, and shared joy. Yet, for many of you, this period feels more like an endurance race than a long, calm river. As December progresses, more and more of you are experiencing a cocktail of stress . It's true that everything piles up: family reunions, meal planning, gift shopping… all these things disrupt your equilibrium.

When the Christmas spirit enters your professional life

This personal turmoil seeps unannounced into your daily work life. Just days before your vacation, your mind yearns for rest, but your schedule suddenly swells with urgent matters. You might feel more anxious, more sensitive, less patient. This is perfectly natural. The idea of wrapping everything up before leaving can transform every task into a crucial mission. Deadlines tighten, clients become more demanding, colleagues are absent… and suddenly you're plunged into an atmosphere where productivity seems to have to double in a short amount of time. The feeling of having to "do everything before leaving" is one of the major factors contributing to this pressure.

When personal preparations amplify stress

While you're trying to get things done at the office, holiday preparations are also ramping up. Shopping, gifts, reservations… you might feel like your to-do list is constantly growing, especially if you're carrying a large share of the family mental load. This phenomenon particularly affects women, who are often designated as the "official organizers" during this period.

This upheaval can also disrupt your usual routines. For those who have taken time to establish a calming rhythm of life, anticipating its temporary loss can generate real unease. Holidays then become a time that is as exciting as it is worrying, with their share of unexpected events and upheavals.

Identify the source of the pressure in order to better defuse it.

Fortunately, there are solutions to lighten this pre-Christmas mental load. The first is to identify what's really stressing you out. Is it the tight schedule at work? Family expectations? Expenses? The accumulation of little things that, added together, create immense tension? Once you've identified these sources, you can develop appropriate strategies: taking a stroll outside, playing sports, or simply giving yourself a moment of relaxation. These simple actions can truly help you regain a calmer mental space.

Be kind to yourself

Recognizing that you're doing your best is also an essential step. The goal isn't to be perfect, but to navigate this busy period as best you can. Next, set boundaries and define your priorities. For example, rank your tasks by importance to lighten your load in the final days before your departure.

Surround yourself and rediscover joy

Once the pressure has eased, allow yourself some genuinely enjoyable moments. Social support plays a key role in your resilience. Surround yourself with people who know how to make you feel good, listen to you, and value you. Don't hesitate to treat yourself to an activity you enjoy. A relaxing evening, a drink with a dear friend, or even binge-watching an entire season of your favorite series—all of this contributes to your well-being. Relaxation or meditation techniques can also help you reset your thoughts.

Ultimately, take care of yourself and don't put undue pressure on yourself. You've been through a lot this year, and you deserve a peaceful and kind end to 2025. Remember that small joys are often the most effective way to lighten the load and regain a lighter spirit.