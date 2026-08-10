Why the perfect marriage doesn't exist (and that's a good thing)

Did you imagine a flawless ceremony, impeccable attire, magazine-worthy photos, and a day where everyone would be perfectly happy? What if the truly perfect wedding was precisely the one that didn't resemble this scenario? Because a lively, joyful, and authentic wedding also leaves a little room for the unexpected.

The perfect wedding exists, above all, on Pinterest.

Before even talking about marriage, we need to clean up our expectations a bit. Spectacular decorations, an "ideal" figure, a dress that fits perfectly, guests overjoyed, radiant weather… After seeing so many ultra-aesthetic ceremonies on social media, we can end up believing that a successful wedding has to tick all the boxes.

However, a beautiful day isn't measured by the number of impeccable details. Your wedding doesn't need to be perfectly Instagrammable to be memorable. There might be a wrinkled tablecloth, a stray hair, a popped button, or a photo of you laughing with your eyes closed. And frankly, that's a good thing: it's often these little moments that best tell your story.

Your body doesn't have to be "ready" to get married.

Marriage is sometimes presented as the big day when you should show off your "best version." Translation: erase your insecurities, fit into a specific size, and achieve a figure that resembles a model's. Good news: your body doesn't have to pass any exams before saying "I do."

You can get married with your curves, your scars, your stretch marks, your arms that you love or are still learning to accept. You can choose a dress because it makes you feel beautiful, not because it's supposed to "flatter your figure." Body positivity is also about this: stopping seeing your body as a project to be completed before you can enjoy your life.

A successful day is not a day without unexpected events.

Is the caterer running late? Did a guest get the wrong seat? Is it raining during the photo session? Is your hairstyle not quite what you envisioned? Take a breath. A wedding isn't a Hollywood production. It's a day lived by real people, with their emotions, their mishaps, and their bursts of laughter. And these little hiccups can even become the stories you'll happily tell years later. The goal isn't to control everything, but to know what truly matters to you.

The most beautiful wedding is the one that reflects who you are.

What if perfection were replaced by authenticity? Do you love to dance? Get everyone dancing. Do you hate traditions? Invent your own. Do you dream of a grand banquet or, on the contrary, an intimate dinner? Indulge yourself. Do you want to wear a spectacular dress , a colorful suit, two outfits, or completely unexpected shoes? Why not? Your wedding doesn't have to meet the expectations of your family, social media, or some mysterious international "good taste" committee. Above all, it should reflect who you are.

Ultimately, imperfection is part of happiness

Looking for the perfect wedding means risking spending the whole day hunting for what's wrong. Accepting that it will be imperfect gives you the freedom to enjoy what goes wonderfully well. So, let go of the idea of a flawless day. Allow yourself to laugh, cry, eat, dance , feel hot, wrinkle your clothes, and live each moment to the fullest. Because ultimately, a successful wedding isn't one where everything is perfect.

It's the one where you feel completely yourself, surrounded by the people you love, with a smile on your face and maybe a few nice anecdotes to tell.