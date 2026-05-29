Having been married five times to the same man, she encourages couples to take inspiration from her.

Marriage is a unique event. Presented as the happiest day of one's life, it's reduced to a single date on the calendar. Generally, one must divorce to hope to wear the immaculate dress again. Yet, it's entirely possible to break this rule and relive this romantic scenario without party favors or a guard of honor. An American woman married her initial partner five times. She didn't renew her vows as others do for a first wedding anniversary; she celebrated this union in her own way, far from convention.

Marrying the same person multiple times: an unusual idea

In the collective imagination, marriage is a symbolic event that lasts only 24 hours. It's not supposed to happen again, unless the couple breaks off the engagement mid-romance and walks back down the aisle with another partner. In fact, the bride and groom are fully aware of this reality and do everything they can to live out this fairytale they've dreamed of since they were children. They put their hearts into making the ceremony a dream come true. And often, they're so focused on the success of their wedding that they struggle to enjoy the present moment.

As Lis Anna-Langston recounts in the pages of HuffPost , she didn't want the marriage to be a static event. She didn't want to be left with a feeling of incompleteness, nor to have only one memory of the ceremony. When she said "I do" to her partner, she knew it wouldn't be the last time. She married according to tradition: she formalized her love at the York courthouse, in a small, private ceremony. Even though it was purely administrative, that day marked a true transition in their romance.

No silk tablecloths or freshly cut bouquets here; Cupid's disciple had opted for simplicity for this unlimited wedding. She was sure she could make up for it another time. Because marrying the same partner multiple times isn't a trend or a whim. It's a powerful initiative to give yourself more chances and avoid dwelling on past disappointments.

From the courtroom to the underground cave, every wedding sounds different.

Then, to honor her inner child and fulfill a childhood dream, she opted for a more elaborate, magazine-worthy wedding. Adorned in a lace gown, she exchanged vows in the rustic setting of a Connecticut inn. A truly magical moment. The newlyweds, never satisfied, repeated their nuptials in Las Vegas, an artificial paradise where Elvis Presley blesses couples with song in chapels the size of dollhouses. Ironically, the church stood across the street from a strip club.

For their fourth vows, they met in a specially prepared cave and reaffirmed their feelings on an underground lake, under the watchful eye of a radio host. And for their fifth vows, they kissed before a French priest at the summit of Mont Saint-Michel. This couple wanted their marriage to last forever, and if they were to do it all over again, they would make sure to avoid any sense of déjà vu.

A way to better understand your relationship and celebrate it

For many, marriage is a high point. A spectacular day planned for months, then stored away in a photo album and a few shaky videos taken by guests. But by marrying the same man five times, this American woman champions a different vision of commitment : that of a love worth revisiting, rediscovering, and adapting to different versions of oneself.

Because a couple never stays the same. They evolve with moves, bereavements, promotions, children, and sometimes disappointments. Partners change their tastes, priorities, and pace of life. Reenacting a wedding, in this context, is almost like acknowledging this metamorphosis rather than pretending that nothing has changed since the first ring was slipped onto the finger.

We celebrate birthdays, professional achievements, and significant life milestones. Why should love be limited to a single, formal ritual? Some dream of an intimate ceremony after a large, overly formal wedding. Others, on the contrary, wish to experience the celebration they couldn't afford at twenty. As the woman in question emphasizes, "For me, remarriage isn't about an expiration date. It's about attention."

Of course, there's no need to book a chapel in Las Vegas or an underground cave to nurture this dynamic. Some couples renew their vows, others establish their own traditions: an annual trip, a love letter on a set date, a symbolic dinner to mark milestones they've reached together. The idea isn't to turn love into a constant performance, but to give it an active role.