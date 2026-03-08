"Honeymoon rhinitis": the little-known link between desire and nasal congestion

You're enjoying a blissful moment under the covers when suddenly your nose starts running. The box of tissues, relegated to the bedside table and not intended for this purpose, proves invaluable. At that precise moment, you feel like you're coming down with something. Yet, it's not the beginnings of a nasty cold, but a common symptom of "honeymoon rhinitis." During lovemaking, all the valves are opened, including the most unexpected ones in the body.

A surprising phenomenon during sexual activity.

When bodies have merged and danced a frenzied waltz to climax, laughter, tears, trembling legs, or spasms may occur. This explosion of pleasure triggers a whole host of reactions, sometimes spectacular. However, no one talks about "honeymoon rhinitis," which precedes the passionate lovemaking or marks the end of the ascent to seventh heaven.

No, it's not some exotic virus picked up on the honeymoon, but an "emotional" flu. It's a bit like love sickness. No sweaty palms or butterflies in your stomach, but repeated sneezing that forces you to move away from your partner and a stuffy nose that requires several tissues.

At first, you spontaneously think of a seasonal allergy or the flu coming on. You can already picture yourself with a hot water bottle on your head and your nose on fire. Yet, this supposed cold disappears as if by magic, along with the excitement. This "honeymoon rhinitis" bothers you just when you're about to consummate the relationship and vanishes just as quickly. This somewhat metaphorical term is far from anecdotal. It's even part of the medical dictionary and well-documented by science. Desire doesn't just stimulate the erogenous zones of the body; it also tickles unexpected areas.

How science explains it

This phenomenon was described in a study published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine. The researchers focused on people who sneezed when having sexual thoughts, during arousal, or at the moment of orgasm.

Their conclusion? It's neither in your head nor an isolated oddity. It's an involuntary bodily response. To understand it, we need to look at the autonomic nervous system, the one that manages our automatic functions: breathing, heart rate… and nasal reactions.

Sexual arousal strongly activates the parasympathetic nervous system. This same system is involved in regulating the nasal mucous membranes. As a result, a kind of "short circuit" can occur. In short, your body mixes up the signals. It's not romantic, but it's fascinating.

Why are some people more concerned?

"Honeymoon rhinitis" is not contagious. In fact, not everyone experiences it. Researchers suggest individual differences in the organization of nerve pathways. Some people may have more "sensitive" connections between the sexual and nasal circuits.

This isn't the only strange reflex the human body has. Some people sneeze when looking at the sun (the famous photic sneeze reflex), others after a large meal. The common thread? An automatic, unpredictable, and perfectly harmless reaction.

A bodily reaction that is still poorly understood

If "honeymoon rhinitis" remains relatively unknown, it's partly because it's so intimate. Sneezing and sniffling in your loved one's ear instead of whispering sweet nothings is as embarrassing as keeping your socks on during sex. Many prefer to keep it to themselves, feeling sadly helpless. However, this glitch isn't uncommon and doesn't necessarily mean you have a neurological problem.

Experts are clear: this phenomenon is neither dangerous nor pathological. In most cases, no treatment is necessary. Understanding its origin is often enough to put it into perspective. And let's be honest: if the body reacts, it's because it's fully engaged in the moment.

Sneezing during sex is therefore not the work of a few mites or a stagnant microbe, but the expression of a desire without boundaries.