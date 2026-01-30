Valentine's Day: These intimate gifts are worth more than roses

Valentine's Day is a commercial holiday, certainly, but it's also a good excuse to break away from the usual intimacy routines and try new practices, never mentioned in textbooks. This year, pleasure doesn't take the form of a high-end pastry or a bright red bouquet, but rather silicone toys and suggestive creams. The Juliet within you also hides an Aphrodite, and she doesn't want prickly roses, but rather caressing accessories.

The Ma Joie strap-on dildo for moaning in unison

Did you know that prejudice is the enemy of pleasure ? As long as you haven't overcome it, you'll remain stuck at the gates of seventh heaven, with that added feeling of incompleteness. So this Valentine's Day is the perfect time to try something new and give your intimacy a little nurture. And this strap-on dildo is an excellent starting point for discovering each other from a different perspective: better yet, it's the foundation of intimacy.

This is the most sophisticated strap-on dildo on the market, and above all, the most anatomically sound. It's not the body that adapts to the accessory, but the other way around, and that's the great promise of Ma Joie, which brings a smile back to your face (both top and bottom). What makes it so unique? Its magnetic fastening system and modular design, compatible with all body types and all intimate needs.

The method is simple. You slip into the elegant lace panties with a magnet, attach the vibrator to one side and the clitoral stimulator to the other, and you're ready to unleash some thrills. Designed by women, for women, this strap-on dildo is perfectly ergonomic and has the merit of hitting the mark. Because sexuality isn't a bedroom activity, but a timeless interlude.

View this product

MyLubie natural lubricant for smooth, uninterrupted pleasure

This is the first step in a long series of cuddles. This unjustly underestimated product is a divine way to begin caresses. Applying lubricant might not seem obvious to everyone, yet this naughty little spread warms the body before going any further.

Lubricant, beyond facilitating penetration and enhancing intimacy, is as essential as moisturizer in your skincare routine. Without it, discomfort is inevitable. And as you know, "where there's discomfort, there's no pleasure." So this Valentine's Day, discover the unparalleled smoothness of MyLubie lubricant. Natural, vegan, and made in France, it's enriched with vitamin E, calendula, and red algae for effortless embraces.

View this product

Delikao's Love Tonic chocolate: a craving you can't resist.

On Valentine's Day, this chocolate bar rivals the elaborate boxes of the greatest master chocolatiers. Its little extra something? It has aphrodisiac properties and tantalizes much more than just the taste buds. A more indulgent and delicious alternative to the little blue pill, this chocolate from Delikao is like a love potion, and it stirs the whole body.

As you might have guessed, it's not just cocoa. Made with Damiana flower, Maca powder, and Zinc, just one square is enough to send shivers down your spine. A seemingly ordinary treat that satisfies not only your sweet tooth but also your sexual appetite. It's much more enticing than biting into a piece of ginger, isn't it?

View this product

The Goliate massage candle to light the flame

This candle isn't just for illuminating your intimate moments or romantic dinners on a white tablecloth. It has other plans for you, more exciting than a cozy night by candlelight. It promises massages like you've never experienced before and a sizzling atmosphere. More than just a candle, it's an invitation to sensory well-being, sensual exploration, and pure indulgence. Safe and clean, this Goliate candle is designed like a cosmetic treatment, making it all the more appealing.

Made with organic rapeseed wax, an ingredient known for its moisturizing properties, perfumes from Grasse renowned for their captivating scents, and vitamin E for a delicate touch, it promises warm encounters. Enough to raise the temperature, quite literally.

View this product

Let's Discuss the game to open a dialogue (and more if there's a connection)

Put away Uno and Monopoly! Bring out this win-win card game where the goal is to talk openly and avoid taboos. These cards don't use numbers, but rather questions that are sometimes direct, sometimes insightful. They can range from "What do you think of the word 'foreplay'?" to "What would you like to do to me right now?" And best of all, there are no wrong answers.

Designed for adults, this card game explores all facets of sexuality. From the boldest desires to the most secret fantasies, always with respect for consent. It allows you to revisit the basics of intimacy and approach often-taboo subjects with ease, without embarrassment or discomfort. Much more than just a pastime for a rainy Sunday, this game encourages sincere and open conversations that lead to greater freedom in the bedroom.

View this product

You're in good company for a carefree and passionate Valentine's Day. And don't forget your best outfit for your lovemaking: self-confidence. Whether you're alone or with someone, your intimacy deserves better than a quickie.