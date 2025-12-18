Search here...

"A good weight is 48 kg": these Korean women testify to an "oppressive" physical ideal

Society
Léa Michel
Freepik

On a street in Seoul, content creator Louise Aubery held out her microphone to passersby and asked them a simple question: "What, for you, is a beautiful weight?" The answers revealed immense social pressure surrounding thinness. In a society where appearance plays a central role, many young women admit to constantly judging or comparing themselves to others.

The cult of the ideal weight: "50 kg is too much"

Most of the women interviewed by Louise Aubery mentioned a specific figure: 48 kg. For them, this was "the ideal weight," the one that reflected an ideal of beauty. One young woman confided: "Actually, a healthy weight for someone 1.60 m tall is 55 kg... but an ideal weight is 48 kg. That's what's beautiful." Another nuance: "Appearance is more important! It all depends on muscle mass, fat, and bone structure."

These comments reflect a pervasive norm: thinness as a synonym for success and beauty. Many admit to feeling stress or guilt because of this pressure. "It stresses me out a bit. All my friends are on a diet," confides one participant.

These accounts are reminiscent of our own failings.

Under Louise Aubery's post, the reactions from internet users were intense. Many comments expressed sadness or horror at these extreme standards: "It's so sad! Just like us in 2015. Seriously, who weighs 50 kg?" These words resonate far beyond the borders of South Korea. They recall the years when the obsession with "size 34" or "miracle diets" dominated social media in Europe. Many women still struggle to break free from this obsession today.

A few notes of hope

Nevertheless, some of the women interviewed sent a more benevolent message. One of them concluded her answer with a tender phrase: "We're already very beautiful as we are. When we gain weight, it's beautiful in another way too." Louise Aubery, known for her commitment to body acceptance, applauded these words.

This street interview in Seoul reveals a universal tension: that between the dictates of beauty and self-esteem. While the Korean women interviewed speak with disarming sincerity, their words resonate with all those who have ever dreaded the number on the scale. "True beauty," as Louise Aubery reminds us, is measured less in kilos than in freedom.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
How many days with family before the "explosion"? Experts finally give the figure

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

How many days with family before the "explosion"? Experts finally give the figure

For the holidays, you may have planned to spend a few days with your family. Enjoying delicious home-cooked...

Would you be considered "normal" elsewhere? Here are the average heights and weights around the world.

Average height and weight vary considerably from one country to another. Genetics, diet, living conditions, access to healthcare,...

Do our noses really dictate our friendship choices? Smell could explain everything.

Have you ever wondered why some encounters feel instantly comfortable, while others seem strangely cold? What if the...

"Birthday videos are filmed the other way around": a touching message

What if your most cherished birthday memories weren't what you expected? For the past few weeks, an idea...

The Christmas gift that truly makes a difference (and it's not the one you think)

As Christmas approaches, the same question arises every year: how to surprise, touch, and truly delight? Between endless...

Filmed without her knowledge in a fitting room, her testimony exposes a worrying scourge

The story of Lilou, filmed without her knowledge in a fitting room, recently shocked internet users. By sharing...

© 2025 The Body Optimist