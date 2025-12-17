Would you be considered "normal" elsewhere? Here are the average heights and weights around the world.

Average height and weight vary considerably from one country to another. Genetics, diet, living conditions, access to healthcare, economic history: all of these factors shape bodies across generations. The result? A physique considered "typical" in one region may seem "abnormal" elsewhere. Before you get out your calculator, let's remember one essential thing: these statistics describe a "collective history," not obligations. You don't have anything to "catch up on."

Europe: When greatness becomes ordinary

In Northern and Eastern Europe, the average height is often impressive . In countries like the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark, men frequently exceed 1.80 m (5'11"), with an average weight of around 85 to 87 kg (187 to 184 lbs). Women there also have relatively tall averages, ranging from 1.67 to 1.70 m (5'6" to 5'7"). In some parts of the Balkans, the average height for men is even higher. These figures are explained by a varied diet, good medical care, and relative economic stability. Note: being shorter or lighter in these countries doesn't make you invisible or "out of place." You are simply... you.

Asia: more compact silhouettes, just as valid

In several regions of South and Southeast Asia, average heights are more modest. Men there often measure between 1.60 and 1.65 meters, while women range from 1.50 to 1.57 meters. These differences are due as much to genetic inheritance as to past nutritional conditions. These body types are perfectly adapted to their environment and culture. Shorter does not mean weaker or less fit. The human body exists in a thousand variations, and none of them is a mistake.

The Americas: The Great Divide

The Americas perfectly illustrate body diversity. In Latin America, average heights are closer to those observed in Southeast Asia, while in the United States, average weight and height are higher. This difference is explained by richer dietary habits and sometimes a more sedentary lifestyle. Again, these figures tell a collective story, not an individual one. Your body is not a graph, and it doesn't have to conform to a national average.

Africa and Oceania: an impressive diversity

In sub-Saharan Africa, averages fall within an intermediate range, with significant variations depending on the region and ethnic group. In Oceania, particularly in Australia, standards are closer to those of Western Europe. These differences highlight a crucial point: there is no universal standard, only different contexts.

What does it mean to be "within the norm"?

Let's be clear: nothing. These statistics are interesting for understanding the world, not for judging individuals. You are under no obligation to conform to an average, whether local or international. Tall, short, thin, curvy, slender (etc.): everything is valid. Your body is not a problem to be fixed, but a space to inhabit with kindness.

Ultimately, whether you're "normal" in Paris, Tokyo, or Buenos Aires has no bearing on your worth. You are already enough just as you are. Numbers come and go, bodies live. And that's perfectly fine.